Jail log: Wednesday, June 18 Published 9:13 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Arrests

Disorderly conduct, criminal mischief — Michael Ray Angeleas, 27, of the 1000 block of Olympic Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested Angeleas Monday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, a probation violation for first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. Angeleas was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Domestic abuse — Miguel Hernandez, 31, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Hernandez Tuesday on charges of fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse, strangulation-domestic abuse, fourth-degree assault, strangulation and harassment. Hernandez was lodged in jail on $5,000 bail.

Unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct — Hector Lopez Hernandez, 54, of the 300 block of 12th Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Lopez Hernandez Tuesday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing. Lopez Hernandez was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Drugs, theft — Chenelle Allanah Gayle Ogden, 22, of the 700 block of North Street, Yreka, California. Medford police arrested Ogden Tuesday on charges of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and third-degree theft. Ogden was lodged in jail and released on her own recognizance.