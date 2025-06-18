Mrs. Patricia Ann Albright/Andren Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

November 30, 1940 – April 15, 2025

Patricia Dougherty Albright

Andren, born November 30, 1940

in Medford, Oregon, passed away

April 15, 2025, in Medford.

The daughter of Martha Murray

and Winston Dougherty, Patricia

graduated from Medford High in

1958, married Edward Albright,

then raised four children. In 1971,

Patricia graduated from SOSC.

She taught at Sacred Heart and was a bookkeeper for

Hart’s Jewelers. When Albright passed in 1987, Patricia

collaborated with Carleen Osher and Jane Sommers on

the Senior Project initiative shaping public curriculum

development nationwide.

In 1991, Patricia married Edwin Andren at St. Mark’s;

Andren died in 2017.

An avid reader and genealogist, Patricia taught for the

Medford Genealogy Society; she met her brother Larry

Leon shortly before his death. Patricia had a cheeky sense

of humor, as her grandchildren, known for recording her

during off color moments of Crimes Against Humanity,

can attest.

The song “Hello Again” captures Patricia’s relationship

with her life’s love, Ed Albright; today they embrace, “It’s

good to love you like I do, And I feel this way when I hear

you say, Hello,” in that big research library in the sky.

Patricia is survived by her four children: David Albright

(Grants Pass), Marti Albright (Grants Pass), Steven

Albright (Trail),Theresa Callahan, Son-In-Law David

Callahan (Dallas); eight grandchildren: Rickilyn Cook,

husband Dan (Bend), Andrea Evans (Grants Pass),

Claire Callahan (San Francisco), Andrew Albright,

husband Jake (Oakland), Megan Callahan (Rochester,

NY), Bradley Albright (Lafayette, CO), Reed Albright

(Seattle, WA) Kaelyn Albright (Corvallis); and four

great-grandchildren: Jessyca Cook (Eugene), Samantha

Cook (Bend), Nathaniel Cook (Eugene), and Draceson

Evans (Grants Pass). Patricia was preceded in death by

her father, mother, sister Brenda Perkins, niece Karen

Johnson, and spouses.

Her graveside/memorial was May 2, 2025 at Memory

Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local

public library.