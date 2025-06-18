Mrs. Patricia Ann Albright/Andren
Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025
November 30, 1940 – April 15, 2025
Patricia Dougherty Albright
Andren, born November 30, 1940
in Medford, Oregon, passed away
April 15, 2025, in Medford.
The daughter of Martha Murray
and Winston Dougherty, Patricia
graduated from Medford High in
1958, married Edward Albright,
then raised four children. In 1971,
Patricia graduated from SOSC.
She taught at Sacred Heart and was a bookkeeper for
Hart’s Jewelers. When Albright passed in 1987, Patricia
collaborated with Carleen Osher and Jane Sommers on
the Senior Project initiative shaping public curriculum
development nationwide.
In 1991, Patricia married Edwin Andren at St. Mark’s;
Andren died in 2017.
An avid reader and genealogist, Patricia taught for the
Medford Genealogy Society; she met her brother Larry
Leon shortly before his death. Patricia had a cheeky sense
of humor, as her grandchildren, known for recording her
during off color moments of Crimes Against Humanity,
can attest.
The song “Hello Again” captures Patricia’s relationship
with her life’s love, Ed Albright; today they embrace, “It’s
good to love you like I do, And I feel this way when I hear
you say, Hello,” in that big research library in the sky.
Patricia is survived by her four children: David Albright
(Grants Pass), Marti Albright (Grants Pass), Steven
Albright (Trail),Theresa Callahan, Son-In-Law David
Callahan (Dallas); eight grandchildren: Rickilyn Cook,
husband Dan (Bend), Andrea Evans (Grants Pass),
Claire Callahan (San Francisco), Andrew Albright,
husband Jake (Oakland), Megan Callahan (Rochester,
NY), Bradley Albright (Lafayette, CO), Reed Albright
(Seattle, WA) Kaelyn Albright (Corvallis); and four
great-grandchildren: Jessyca Cook (Eugene), Samantha
Cook (Bend), Nathaniel Cook (Eugene), and Draceson
Evans (Grants Pass). Patricia was preceded in death by
her father, mother, sister Brenda Perkins, niece Karen
Johnson, and spouses.
Her graveside/memorial was May 2, 2025 at Memory
Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local
public library.