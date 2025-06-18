Providence to offer free physicals for community at South Medford High event Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Caregivers with Providence Sports Medicine and Rehab will be offering free physical examinations before the school year for not only student athletes, but also anyone in the community who needs a physical.

The free sports physicals will be at South Medford High School, located at 1551 Cunningham Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21.

Those interested are instructed to wear a T-shirt and shorts and have their school’s required sports physical examination form.

The free physicals will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The sports physical examination form, or clearance form, are available on the Oregon School Activities Association’s website in English and Spanish.

Caregivers will look for dynamic issues during the physical examinations such as potential cardiac problems and muscular or skeletal issues, as well as checking blood pressure, vision and flexibility.