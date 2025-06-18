UPDATE: Upper Applegate residents urged to evacuate from estimated 200-acre wildfire south of Ruch Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Jacksonville Elementary School, 655 Hueners Ln. For more information on evacuation notices, visit experience.arcgis.com/experience/2893aed1889647f6bbadbc67892b0e4d/page/Page. The HARTS Rescue organization is helping with livestock evacuation, and those needing assistance can call 541-690-9776 or 541-261-1361. A livestock shelter has also been set up at The Expo in Central Point, 1 Peninger Road. See previous coverage below The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing two structural task forces from Lane and Marion counties through Immediate Response to the Upper Applegate Fire in Jackson County. The fire, estimated at 200 acres, was reported on Wednesday off Upper Applegate Road south of the town of Ruch.

Firefighters and resources from the Applegate Fire District, other Rogue Valley fire agencies, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Oregon Department of Forestry are on scene working to stop the fire. As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was estimated to be 120 acres in size and growing. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, several air resources have been ordered including several helicopters and two large air tankers.

These two task forces being mobilized will be added capacity for the Applegate Fire District to provide added structural protection.

“This is our third mobilization this month, a clear signal that wildfire season is here,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We need to do everything we can as Oregonians to be wildfire aware. This fire season has been devastating already with the tragic loss of homes in the Gorge and a second conflagration earlier this week in Jefferson County. Please help our firefighters by following local restrictions.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices for those living near the fire. Evacuation information can be found here.

The fire is currently estimated to be 120 acres, and firefighters remain engaged in an aggressive initial attack.

Resources continue to arrive on scene and are being assigned where needed. Structural firefighters are working on protecting homes near the fire.

Upper Applegate Road is closed between Little Applegate Road and Hamilton Road while firefighters work in the area.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management have issued evacuation notices, shared to our page. Follow their pages’ fire evacuation updates.

More information will be posted when available.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has issued a “Level 3 – GO NOW!” order for residents in and around the 2000 block of Upper Applegate Road for a wildfire that sparked Wednesday afternoon.

Residents are being told to leave immediately without delay and to not return to the area until public safety officials announce the area is safe.

Engines, crews and aircraft are being dispatched to a second fire, estimated at 5 acres and dubbed the Red Blanket Fire, east of Prospect.

The Applegate wildfire has reached an estimated 50 acres and was first reported at 5 to 10 acres just before 1 p.m. Wednesday with 20-foot flame lengths.

The Oregon Department of Forestry is engaging “in an aggressive initial attack across all agencies” said spokesperson Natalie Weber.

Resources include fire engines and crews across multiple agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service-Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management.

Helicopters and two large air tankers have been ordered, as well.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will also provide updates on its Facebook page at facebook.com/JCSheriffOR.