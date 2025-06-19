ADOPT A PET: Nash Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Age: Nash is a 4-year-old male Siberian husky mix.

Personality: Adventurous, loves to go on walks/explore, friendly, athletic, intelligent, sociable.

Highlights: With a fluffy chocolate-tinted coat and vibrant blue eyes, this handsome 60-pound Siberian husky boasts both class and looks. Nash is intelligent and will gladly “sit” whenever asked. With his Husky intelligence, sharp focus, and love for high-value snacks, Nash should make an excellent training student!

While he is primarily a mellow dog, his Husky roots also mean he’ll need plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to keep him happy and thriving, so an adoptive home that is educated on the breed and their individual needs is important, as is a safe, secure yard.

Nash has many canine friends at the shelter, but he can be selective as to who he plays with. Nash’s compatibility with cats is unknown, but he looks forward to meeting any other canine friends in the home prior to adoption.

Availability: Nash is available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 5595 S. Pacific Hwy., Phoenix. The shelter is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins welcomed. No appointment needed. Regular adoption fees will be reduced to 50% and adoption fees for dogs that have been in JCAS care for 75 days or longer will be waived, Tuesday through Sunday, June 17-22. Please note, licensing fees apply. View Jackson County’s adoptable pets at jacksoncountyor.gov/pets.