Jail log: Thursday, June 19

Arrests

Disorderly Conduct — Angel Guadelupe Brathor, 34, of the 500 block of Alberts Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Brathor Wednesday on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct. Brathor was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct — Enrique Fuentes Martinez, 27, no known address. Medford police arrested Fuentes Martinez Tuesday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, a parole violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest and harassment. Fuentes Martinez was lodged in jail on $20,000 bail.

Criminal mischief — Anthony David Ripley, 32, of the 7600 block of Gladstone Avenue, White City. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ripley Wednesday on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief. Ripley was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.