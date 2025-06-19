OSF announces abrupt departure of executive director after short stint Published 9:33 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Citing ‘personally requested leave,’ Calicchio leaves after less than seven months leading the business side of Oregon Shakespeare Festival; announcement on succession planning expected next week

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Executive Director Gabriella Calicchio is on leave and will soon officially step down from a leadership role she just assumed in November, according to an email sent by OSF to major donors late last week.

“As donors and members, we want you to know before it is publicly announced that Executive Director Gabriella Calicchio’s employment with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival will officially conclude on July 1,” according to the email signed by OSF board chair Rudd Johnson and Director of Development Jennifer Ryen. “Gabriella is on a personally requested leave and will no longer be conducting any duties on behalf of OSF or representing the organization in any capacity. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Calicchio came to OSF Nov. 12, 2024, with 25 years of theater experience, including a previous role as director of Cultural Services and Executive Director of the Marin Cultural Association.

She also served as chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, managing director of the Tony Award-winning Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis; managing director of Marin Theatre Company in Mill Valley, California; and as executive director of Diablo Ballet in Walnut Creek, California, according to a previous story by Ashland.news.

OSF leadership reassured OSF members of its continued commitment to the future of OSF.

“We know news like this can raise questions or feel unexpected,” the statement said. “While leadership transitions are difficult, we want to reassure you that the board, (Artistic Director) Tim Bond, and the senior leadership team remain fully committed to supporting the organization and its continued progress. This is a pivotal time for OSF, and we are confident in the strength and resilience of our team and supporters.”

The executive director oversees business operations for the nonprofit organization, which has an annual operating budget of approximately $35 million. OSF has more than 300 full, part-time and seasonal employees. Prior to the pandemic, OSF had an annual estimated economic impact on the State of Oregon of more than $120 million, according to OSF.

“We look forward to sharing a full announcement including an interim transition plan that was developed by our board of directors by early next week,” said Emily Hunter, marketing and communications manager in an email with Ashland.news Tuesday.

Reach Ashland.news staff reporter Holly Dillemuth at hollyd@ashland.news. This story first appeared at Ashland.news.