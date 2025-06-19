Passenger dies after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit Published 4:27 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

A passenger was killed and the driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries Tuesday after a vehicle struck a parked semi-truck and trailer near the Siskiyou Summit on Interstate 5 outside Ashland,

A preliminary investigation shows that a black Honda Civic, operated by 68-year-old driver Terielizabeth Smead of Lemon Grove, California, was traveling northbound on I-5 near Milepost 4 with passenger Harry Smead, 74, also of Lemon Grove.

The Honda Civic left its lane of travel and struck the semi, which was operated by Shekib Hakimi, 30, of Carmichael, California. Harry Smead was killed, and Terielizabeth Smead was severely injured, according to a news release

Hakimi was not injured, the release said.

Oregon State Police responded to the crash around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Portions of I-5 were closed for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation, according to the release.

OSP was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Fire and Rescue, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Jackson County Medical Examiner and the Oregon Department of Transportation.