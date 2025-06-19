Recently approved $660M Jackson County budget pours money into capital improvement projects Published 3:07 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

County Administrator Jordan says 2025-26 fiscal year spending plan promotes financial stability and maintains a healthy reserve fund; projects underway at Medford airport, animal control and The Expo

Jackson County officials say careful budgeting and sound financial management have ensured fiscal stability at a time when most counties around the state are grappling with shortfalls.

According to data released by the Association of Oregon Counties this year, at least 21 of 36 Oregon counties face deficits that could result in cuts to public services.

Jackson County Administrator Danny Jordan said the county is in good financial shape and able to fund needed capital improvements thanks to a healthy reserve fund.

A recently approved $660 million budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with some $264.5 million in reserves, helps to fund operations without incurring debt, Jordan said, and enables construction of capital improvements without asking taxpayers for more money.

“We have a lot of money in reserve, but our operating budget is tight and we’re careful about how we spend. You never want to use reserves on operations because, when you do, you just make the cliff you have to fall off bigger. We have $264.5 million in reserves but $133 million of that is the general fund,” he said.

“During the time I’ve been here, we have built and paid for — without asking for new taxes — $300 million in capital projects. … And we’re getting ready to build $300 million more.”

Projects seeing movement during the coming fiscal year include airport expansion, an added dog control facility and a multi-use facility at The Expo fairgrounds.

Multi-use pandemic response center

On the list for the coming fiscal year, beginning July 1, just over $24 million is budgeted toward a $61.5 million Multi-Use Pandemic Response Center being constructed on the Jackson County Expo grounds along Peninger Road in Central Point. Completion is scheduled for May 2026.

The county received over $47 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, including from the State, Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, and the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund toward the 120,000-square-foot project.

Regional response efforts during the pandemic “revealed a lack of a large gathering space for testing, treatment and prevention of illness” in addition to viable space to shelter, feed and offer showers to wildfire evacuees.

The facility will provide overflow space for the nearby Expo and be partially leased as a community center for the city of Central Point, which will pay $860,000 per year for 35 years. Lease funds and interest earnings on the ARPA funds will reduce the amount of general fund dollars used for the project to between $3 million and $8 million.

Jordan said shared use of the facility is one example of funding capital improvements without raising taxes and creating new sources of revenue.

Airport upgrades

For the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport terminal, just over $40 million is budgeted for the coming fiscal year toward $180 million in upgrades planned for the next 5 to 6 years.

Constructed in 2009 at a then-cost of about $50 million, the current airport terminal will more than double, and terminal access will be improved for larger aircraft. The terminal expansion is the latest in nearly two decades of airport upgrades, including tens of millions for rehabbing runways and taxiways, expanding terminal parking, installing solar lighting in the parking lot and improving facilities for car rental, cargo and freight, and snow removal equipment.

The $115 million “phase 1” of a three-phase project should begin by spring 2027, adding six new departure lounges, expand seating areas and, Jordan noted, “make it to where people won’t have to go outside to get on the planes anymore.”

Enhancing the regional airport benefits the local economy, Jordan added. “Having those upgrades in our facilities, it opens negotiations for airlines to offer more routes,” he said. “The better facility you have, the more interest from more airlines.”

Replacement dog shelter

Some $4.8 million is budgeted for the coming fiscal year to replace an antiquated county animal shelter with a new “dog control facility” on county-owned property in White City. The project is estimated to cost about $15 million.

A new animal shelter has been a hot topic for community members after changes to shelter policies, increased volume of dogs being housed at the facility and a shelter decision last year to cease housing cats.

County officials briefly discussed a 15-cent tax levy that would have built a larger-than-planned facility and accommodate cats, but community response did not indicate support for a larger facility.

Other potential projects

While not included in the recently approved budget, presented in April and approved in June, Jordan said eventual projects including expanded Jackson County Circuit Court facilities and building a replacement county jail will call for continued careful budgeting, finding available state funds and using reserves before resorting to tax levies or incurring debt.

Creative approaches to projects — such as leasing a portion of the pandemic response center and installing parking lot solar to fund airport electricity — help maintain healthy reserves, he added.

“Jackson County’s strong financial position is the result of years of careful planning, responsible budgeting and a commitment to sound fiscal policies,” Jordan said.

“We’ve prioritized sustainability and transparency, invested strategically in infrastructure and services, and worked hard to grow a resilient local economy. That kind of discipline doesn’t always make headlines, but it pays off, especially during uncertain times.”

Jackson County’s 2025-26 budget info is posted to the county website.

Reach reporter Buffy Pollock at 458-488-2029 or buffy.pollock@rv-times.com. Follow her on Twitter @orwritergal.