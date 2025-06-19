Rogues, Mustangs score in bunches to post summer victories Published 1:45 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Rogues reach double figures for third straight outing; Mustangs secure sweep of Roseburg

Piling on runs for yet another summer night, the Medford Rogues fared a lot better than the South Bay Storm despite an equal amount of hits for each during Wednesday night’s game at Harry & David Field.

Medford turned its 12 hits into 15 runs, building a 4-0 lead through two innings and then eliminating all doubt with a seven-run sixth inning to secure a 15-3 victory in collegiate wood-bat summer baseball.

Wednesday’s second game of a three-game series with South Bay served as the third straight outing that the Rogues (14-5) have scored in double figures, and seventh overall.

Medford wraps up the series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday before opening Pacific Empire League play with a four-game stretch against the Solano Mudcats beginning Friday night.

Kyle Cox hit an RBI double to highlight a three-run second inning for the Rogues, who tacked four more runs on the scoreboard in the fourth after Frankie Rutigliano supplied his second RBI of the game, and Jordan Marian later added a two-run single.

Medford batted through the lineup and then some in the seventh inning, sending 13 to the plate to break the game open. Cox highlighted the outburst with a pair of RBI singles in the seventh.

The Rogues shared the load when it came to pitching duties, utilizing five pitchers one night after sending six to the mound in a 14-4 win over the Storm.

Caden Casagrande earned the win after allowing two hits and one run in three innings for Medford, which held South Bay scoreless over the final four innings thanks to efforts by Kaden Melzer, Kane Morgan and Herman Luna.

On Tuesday, Aiden Horsley went 2-for-6 with three RBIs and Isaac Hill was 3-for-4 with three runs scored to help power the offense for Medford. Marian went 3-for-4 with two runs, Rutigliano was 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs and Josiah Palomino went 2-for-5 with two runs and one RBI. Garret Barto also drove in a pair of runs, and the catching duo of Christopher Ortiz and Matt Bailey combined to go 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the Rogues.

South Bay Storm 001 020 000 — 3 12 2

Medford Rogues 130 400 70x — 15 12 1

Palma, White (4), Ellis (7), Hernandez (7) and Louie; Casagrande, Van Acker (4), Melzer (6), Morgan (8), Luna (9) and Bailey. W — Casagrande. L — Palma. 2B — SB: Schlesselman, Metteucci; M: Cobarrubias, Cox.

—

South Bay Storm 000 000 211 — 4 7 4

Medford Rogues 213 011 42x — 14 17 1

Kimm, Donaker (6), Schlesselman (8) and Burcell; Oster, Malloy (2), Janik (5), Daniels (6), Muir (7), Acevedo (9) and Ortiz, Bailey (7). W — Malloy. L — Kimm. 2B — SB: Hernandez; M: Horsley, Ortiz, Hill 2.

American Legion

MEDFORD MUSTANGS 13-13, ROSEBURG 3-10: Freeman Rountree earned a complete-game victory in the five-inning opener for the Medford Mustangs, while Grady Sickler and Jackson Rosenthal each combined to generate three hits, four runs and four RBIs in the Area 4 doubleheader sweep at North Medford High.

Rountree posted four strikeouts and allowed one walk and nine hits in Game 1. Medford (10-1, 3-1 Area 4) capitalized on an 11-run fifth inning to enforce the mercy rule, with Sickler supplying a three-run double to highlight an inning that included RBI doubles by Keegan Painter and Easton Curtis as well as a run-scoring triple by Rosenthal.

Curtis went 2-for-3 with three runs and one RBI in the opener, and Keller Bloodworth was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Late-game heroics helped lift the Mustangs to victory in the nightcap, with Medford scoring six runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 10-7 deficit.

Cade Pettersen hit a two-run single to tie the game at 10-all, and was followed by an RBI double from Sickler, RBI single by Painter and RBI double by Brady Patterson.

Easton Douglas went 3-for-4 with one run and three RBIs, while Patterson finished 3-for-4 with one run and two RBIs.

FIRST GAME

Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s 100 11 — 3 9 4

Medford Mustangs 200 0(11) — 13 10 0

Johnson, Reigard (4), Sprague (5) and Robbins; Rountree and Patterson. W — Rountree. L — Reigard. 2B — M: Curtis, Painter, Sickler, Rosenthal. 3B — M: Rosenthal. HR — R: Robbins.

SECOND GAME

Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s 330 040 0 — 10 14 1

Medford Mustangs 051 106 x — 13 14 3

Camp, Cheney (4) and Hellenthal; Mallari, Lewis (3), McFall (6), Bloodworth (7) and Douglas. W — McFall. L — Cheney. 2B — R: Anderson; M: Rosenthal, Sickler, Patterson, Douglas. HR — R: Withers.

