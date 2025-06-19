Upper Applegate Fire 70% lined, estimated at 470 acres; cause unknown Published 8:20 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Firefighters working on the Upper Applegate Fire south of Ruch were able to hold the fire overnight, securing a fire line around 70% of its perimeter, the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District said Thursday morning.

“The fire has not grown beyond the footprint from late Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, resources were able to connect hose throughout 50% of the fire, bringing water access to the incident and allowing firefighters to hold line and extinguish hot spots easier,” the district said in a updated post. “The fire, located on private and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land along the 2000-block of Upper Applegate Road, is estimated to be 470 acres following an assessment from aircraft personnel. This number will fluctuate in the future as more accurate mapping allows.

“Today, 204 personnel are assigned to the fire, including eight crews, seven engines, six bulldozers and three water tenders. Aircraft on the fire remains the same, including two Type 2 and three Type 1 helicopters, as well as an air attack plane. Air tankers will be ordered for retardant drops as needed. The Oregon State Fire Marshal sent two structural task forces from Lane and Marion counties to help local resources protect homes in the area.

Resources will focus on holding and improving existing lines today. The only area that remains unlined is on the north portion of the fire, where numerous hazard trees are located. Firefighters are working on mitigating those snags to create a safer working environment, as many are weakened by fire and primed to fall. An additional challenge today will be the weather; winds are predicted to reach 10 to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon with gusts of 25 miles per hour. These conditions, mixed with warm weather, may naturally increase fire activity in the afternoon. Firefighters are aware of this potential and will be watching for changes to fire conditions and responding with any needed resources.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management have issued Level 3 — GO NOW, Level 2 — BE SET and Level 1 — BE READY evacuation notices. All current evacuations and evacuation maps can be found on www.rvem.org/fires. An evacuation shelter is currently open at Jacksonville Elementary School at 655 Hueners Lane in Jacksonville. Small pets can be taken there, and large livestock can be taken to the Expo in Central Point.

The fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on June 18 as a grassfire. Applegate Rural Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District initially responded and found a fast-moving grassfire that was quickly growing in the hot, windy conditions, pushed uphill by dry vegetation. Fire agencies from across Jackson and Josephine counties, including structural departments, the BLM and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, responded with an aggressive initial attack.

Upper Applegate Road remains closed to the public at this time, however residents will be let through. Firefighters remain working in the area; please use caution if traveling on this roadway and avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Updates on the incident will be provided in the morning and evening, and throughout the day if a significant update is available. For more information, including current fire regulations, visit our Facebook page, @ODFSouthwest or our website, www.swofire.com.