Jail log: Friday, June 20 Published 9:58 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Arrests

Criminal trespass — Lucas Cleveland Atkins, 42, no known address. Medford police arrested Atkins Thursday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and a city ordinance offense. Atkins was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

Arson, reckless burning — Allen Lee Bicknell, 51, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Bicknell Thursday on charges of first-degree arson and reckless burning. Bicknell was lodged in jail. He did not appear in jail logs Friday.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants, attempting to elude by foot — Paul Brewer, 36, of the 13400 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Brewer Wednesday on charges of resisting arrest, attempting to elude by foot, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, third-degree escape and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Brewer was lodged in jail without bail.

Domestic violence — Jonathan Garcia Gonzalez, 29, of the 100 block of Twin Creeks Crossing, Central Point. Central Point police arrested Garcia Gonzalez Thursday on a charge of third-degree assault-domestic violence. Garcia Gonzalez was lodged in jail without bail.

Drugs, criminal trespass — Jeff Michael Vanison, 33, of the 1800 block of Trumpet Drive, Redding, California. Medford police arrested Vanison Thursday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal trespass. Vanison was lodged in jail without bail.