Upper Applegate Fire 95% lined; remains at 470 acres; roads open, shelter closes Published 7:24 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Overnight update / Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District

Resources assigned to the Upper Applegate Fire have nearly reached their goal of lining the entire perimeter of the incident by the end of Thursday’s dayshift, completing 95% of the fire line, the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District reported.

“The portion that is remaining on the north side of the fire has a high amount of conifer mortality. Tree fallers have been removing dead trees, fire-weakened trees, and snags throughout this area, and are continuing this work to allow firefighters to complete the line safely.”

The fire remains at 470 acres, according to infrared mapping, officials said.

“… Resources will also be focused on bolstering the lines created around the fire and beginning mop-up operations to add depth to the perimeter. Additionally, firefighters will be working to complete the hose construction across the incident, which will allow for water access on the fire during mop-up. A total of 224 personnel are assigned to the fire tonight, including eight 20-person crews, 10 engines, six bulldozers and seven water tenders. Aircraft have been flying throughout the day and will be used as needed until sundown.

“Due to windy conditions this evening, a 1/100th of an acre spot fire crossed a line on the north side, and crews are engaged in extinguishing and mopping up the area. Resources will continue to monitor lines for any potential breaches or spot fires, as well as monitor the weather for signals of any potential changes in fire behavior.

“The Jackson County Sheriff Oregon and Jackson County Emergency Management have decreased all Level 3 – GO NOW evacuations to Level 2 – BE SET notices. All current evacuations and evacuation maps can be found on www.rvem.org/fires

With this change, the Red Cross shelter at Jacksonville Elementary School has closed. Upper Applegate and Little Applegate roads are now open to all traffic, however firefighters remain working in the area; please use caution if traveling on this roadway.

“The Upper Applegate Fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on June 18 as a grass fire. Applegate Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District initially responded and found a fast-moving grassfire that was quickly growing in dry vegetation, and was pushed uphill by hot, windy conditions. Fire agencies from across Jackson and Josephine counties, including structural departments, the BLM and U.S. Forest Service- Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, responded with an aggressive initial attack.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. For more fire information, including current fire regulations, visit www.swofire.com.”