‘A moment to reset’: OSF names current staff member as interim executive director

Following an announcement to members and donors of the departure of Executive Director Gabriella Calicchio, Oregon Shakespeare Festival on Friday announced the position has been filled internally while the organization launches a search for a permanent replacement.

Javier Dubon, who currently serves as marketing and sales director, has been appointed by the OSF Board of Directors as interim executive director for OSF effectively starting Monday, June 23. Calicchio, who began her tenure as executive director in November 2024, will officially conclude her time with the organization as of July 1.

“We thank Gabriella for the time and effort she has dedicated to the organization and wish her the very best in all her future endeavors,” said OSF Board Chair Rudd Johnson in a news release. “Transitional moments like these are never easy, but they can be moments of opportunity. They give us the space to reflect, to ask what’s best for the organization, and to move forward with renewed intention. This is a moment to realign with our values and set a clear course for OSF’s future as we begin the search for a permanent replacement.”

Dubon currently leads the Festival’s brand, public relations, ticket sales and audience development efforts. Since joining the organization in 2022, he has played a key role in rebuilding audience trust, stewarding the Festival’s public image, and helping OSF regain its footing and regrow its audience following the COVID-19 pandemic, OSF said in its announcement.

In this interim role, Dubon will continue to lead strategy across OSF’s marketing, sales, and communications functions, while assuming broader leadership responsibilities in operations, finance, development, education, human resources and information technology, according to OSF.

The executive director oversees business operations for the nonprofit organization, which had an annual operating budget of approximately $35 million in 2024. OSF has more than 300 full, part-time and seasonal employees. Prior to the pandemic, OSF had an annual estimated economic impact on the State of Oregon of more than $120 million, according to OSF.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have Javi stepping into this role at this moment,” Johnson said. “He brings both vision and execution. He’s a strategist who also knows how to get things done. But what makes Javi truly stand out is his ability to bring people together. His leadership is rooted in clarity, empathy, and a deep belief in OSF’s mission. We are so grateful that he is willing to take this on. He has already made extraordinary contributions in his current role, and we know he will continue to be a tremendous asset to the Festival.”

Artistic Director Tim Bond praised Dubon’s contributions to the theater organization to date.

“Javi has been an amazing blessing to this theater,” Bond said. “He brings intellect, passion, and vision to everything he does. He understands the soul of this place. He understands our work on stage, our business model and, most importantly, our people. Javi leads by listening, by showing up, and by creating trust. He is a big-picture thinker who also knows how to execute with precision. His ability to blend strategy with data-driven decision making has been critical to our success. Javi and I have already worked closely together in his previous role, so this partnership feels like a natural extension of that collaboration. Stepping into this next chapter alongside him only deepens my own commitment to OSF and to the important work we’ll be doing together.”

Dubon has built his career in marketing and audience development, working with some of the nation’s most respected arts institutions, including Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Auditorium Theatre, Texas Performing Arts, and more.

A classically trained saxophonist, he began his arts journey in music before discovering a passion for theater and arts administration. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from The University of Texas at Austin and a master’s of fine arts degree in Arts Leadership from The Theatre School at DePaul University, where he currently serves as a member of the theater management faculty.

“My work has always been grounded in creating exceptional experiences for audiences,” said Dubon. “That’s what drew me to a career in arts marketing and administration, and it’s what informs my approach as an arts leader. At its best, OSF is a place where artists, audiences and staff come together to build and experience something larger than any one of us. That’s what I want to nurture and protect.”

“We’re in a period of momentum,” Dubon added. “Audiences are returning. Our teams are growing stronger. We’re meeting and exceeding expectations, and we’re building real excitement again. My role as interim executive director is to keep that momentum moving, to create the conditions for stability, creativity and collaboration, and to help lay the groundwork for whoever steps into this role next. As I take this on, I’ve been struck by how many people have reached out — not just to say kind things, but to offer support, perspective and encouragement. It has meant more than I can say. I haven’t felt alone in this for a second. That sense of solidarity is shaping how I approach the work ahead. It reminds me that leadership here isn’t about one person. It’s about showing up for each other, and that’s what I intend to do.”

Dubon’s appointment follows what OSF describes as a successful summer opening weekend and the launch of OSF’s 90th anniversary season.

With just half the season underway, the Festival has already surpassed total ticket sales from 2024. Recent leadership appointments, including the addition of Jennifer Ryen as director of development in April, have contributed to growing donor engagement and renewed interest in major giving opportunities.

“This is a moment to reset,” Johnson said. “The response to Javi’s appointment from staff, donors, and the community has been resoundingly positive. The entire OSF board stands firmly behind Javi, Tim, and the staff, and we are actively engaged in helping move the organization forward. We know there is still work to do, but every day brings new signs that OSF is on a fruitful road to recovery. We are rebuilding, reimagining and reaffirming our place as a vital force in Southern Oregon and beyond.”

Information obtained from an Oregon Shakespeare Festival news release. Email Ashland.news reporter Holly Dillemuth at hollyd@ashland.news.