LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Age Wise Age Well makes a profound difference Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

In a time when many older adults are quietly struggling with loneliness, grief, or the challenges of aging, Medford’s Age Wise Age Well program is making a profound difference — one conversation at a time.

This free senior peer counseling service offers compassionate, confidential support to those navigating life’s later chapters. Trained volunteers, all of whom are older adults themselves, provide a listening ear and emotional guidance to peers facing issues like isolation, anxiety, or loss. It’s a simple yet powerful model: people helping people, grounded in empathy and shared experience.

What makes this program truly special is its dual impact. Not only does it offer vital support to those in need, but it also provides a meaningful way for older adults to give back. Volunteers aged 55 and older are invited to become peer counselors—no prior experience required. Training is provided, and the rewards are immeasurable: connection, purpose, and the knowledge that your presence can brighten someone’s day.

If you or someone you know could benefit from talking with a peer counselor—or if you’re interested in becoming one—I encourage you to reach out. The program is coordinated through the Community Volunteer Network and can be reached at 541-646-3402 or cvnvolunteer.org.

Let’s continue building a community where aging is met with dignity, support, and connection.

Michelle Smith, volunteer / Central Point