Mallari mashes Rose City in twin bill to spark Medford Mustangs Published 10:40 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Tristan Mallari went 7-for-8 with three runs scored and three RBIs in the Medford Mustangs' sweep of Rose City during a tournament doubleheader in Clackamas. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Medford Mustangs pitcher Evan Rhoden struck out eight and allowed one hit in a complete-game win over Rose City Saturday afternoon. (Kris Henry / Rogue Valley Times)

Medford Rogues churn out seven extra-base hits among 17 overall to take Game 2 of PEL series with Solano

After seeing a third strike go by in his first at-bat of Saturday’s doubleheader against Rose City, Tristan Mallari didn’t allow another at-bat pass by without making his mark in Clackamas for the Medford Mustangs.

Mallari finished the day by going 7-for-8 from the plate with three runs scored and three RBIs to help propel Medford to a tournament sweep, 9-1 and 8-2.

The effort helped propel the first baseman to the top of the team ranks, with his seven hits boosting the South Medford product to a .533 batting average.

As a group, the Mustangs combined for 24 hits and limited Rose City to six hits in moving to 3-0 in the Portland tournament.

Medford (13-1) was able to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning of Saturday’s opener, putting up all nine of its runs to support a dominant showing on the mound by Evan Rhoden. The right-hander allowed one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort.

Mallari got the seventh-inning surge started with a single to center field, and Grady Sickler followed with a single before pinch-runner Keegan Painter scored the game’s first run on a passed ball.

After Sickler scored on a wild pitch, the Mustangs were able to load the bases for Freeman Rountree, who responded with a two-run double to make it 4-0.

Easton Curtis followed with an RBI double and Jackson Rosenthal plated another run with a single before Mallari returned to smack a two-run double for an 8-0 advantage. Mallari scored the final run on a sacrifice fly by Sickler.

The Mustangs didn’t take quite as long to score in the nightcap, building a 4-0 lead through two innings. Medford scored in five of the seven innings.

Brady Patterson combined to go 4-for-7 with two runs and two RBIs, while Kellen Willer went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI in Game 2.

Sickler earned the pitching victory after pitching four scoreless frames, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Keller Bloodworth came in to assure there would be no Rose City comeback, striking out two without a hit allowed over the final two innings.

FIRST GAME

Medford Mustangs 000 000 9 — 9 11 0

Rose City 000 000 1 — 1 1 1

SECOND GAME

Medford Mustangs 130 110 2 — 8 13 1

Rose City 000 020 0 — 2 5 2

PEL Baseball

MEDFORD ROGUES 20, SOLANO MUDCATS 7: Five different Medford players recorded two RBIs apiece as the Rogues improved to 2-0 in Pacific Empire League play at Harry & David Field.

Seven of Medford’s 17 hits went for extra bases, with Caden Casagrande leading the hit parade by going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Also picking up a pair of RBIs were Ryan Severns, Kyle Norton, Kyle Cox and Isaac Hill, with Mason Pirello and Christopher Ortiz each scoring three times for the Rogues (16-6, 2-0 PEL).

The Rogues wrap up a four-game series with Solano with a 3:35 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at Harry & David Field.

Solano Mudcats 220 000 300 — 7 7 7

Medford Rogues 300 417 50x — 20 17 1

Reach sports editor Kris Henry at kris.henry@rv-times.com or 458-488-2035