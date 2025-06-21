UPDATE: Upper Applegate Fire mop-up operations reach 25%; remaining evacuation orders canceled Published 11:08 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

9:06 a.m. Saturday / Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Due to firefighting efforts and cooler weather, the final remaining evacuation levels for JAC-427 and JAC-436 have been canceled, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning. Know Your Zone: go to https://protect.genasys.com/

“On Friday, firefighters were able to complete the line around the fire and GPS map the perimeter on foot, determining the final fire size as 453 acres,” according to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District. “Resources were also able to make progress on mop-up operations, increasing the completion of this work to 25% and bringing the total containment to 35% across the incident.”

2:39 p.m. Friday / Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Due to firefighting efforts and cooler weather, JAC-427 and JAC-436 have been downgraded from Level 2 to Level 1 – Be Ready to evacuate. The evacuation Level 1 for JAC-437 has been canceled.

9:36 a.m. Friday / Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District

Firefighters working on the Upper Applegate Fire overnight had a successful shift strengthening lines and making progress on mop-up operations, reaching the 10% mark, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District.

“Resources were also able to connect hose throughout the rest of the incident, allowing for water access across the entire fire; this will greatly aid firefighters today as they continue to push forward on mopping up the fire. An infrared (IR) flight was not able to be conducted overnight, so the fire remains an estimated 470 acres.

“An incoming weather system brought windy conditions to the fire Thursday night and early Friday morning. A chance of rain and thunderstorms is in the forecast today, and wind is expected to persist and even increase across the incident. Firefighters are prepared for the added challenge and are ready to respond to any new fire starts, whether lightning or human-caused.

“Last night just before 7 p.m., a grass fire was reported on the 13000-block of North Applegate Road. Aircraft from the Upper Applegate Fire was immediately diverted to the new start; once on scene, the first arriving helicopter reported the fire was approximately two acres and spreading from grass into timber. ODF, Applegate Fire District and Rural Metro Fire all quickly responded with ground resources, including three engines and two crews contracted by ODF on the Upper Applegate Fire. With an aggressive initial attack and relentless water bucket drops from the Type 1 and Type 2 helicopters, firefighters able to stop the spread of the fire at just over eight acres. Resources worked on the scene all night and are continuing mop-up operations this morning.

“Today, Upper Applegate Fire resources will also focus on mop up, extinguishing hotspots to create depth on the line and further progress across the incident. Tree fallers will be working again on the north portion of the incident where 5% of the fire remains unlined. As these hazardous trees are removed from the fire’s edge, the area becomes safer for firefighters to work in. More than 250 personnel are assigned to the fire today, including nine 20-person crews, one 10-person crew, seven engines, three bulldozers and five water tenders. Aircraft across the fire remains the same.

“Level 2 – BE SET and Level 1 – BE READY evacuations notices remain in place by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management for homes near the fire. All current evacuations and evacuation maps can be found on www.rvem.org/fires. Residents can enter their address and find their evacuation zone and any related notices and information. Upper Applegate and Little Applegate roads are now open to all traffic, however firefighters continue to work in the area; please use caution when traveling around the fire.

“The Upper Applegate Fire, located on private and BLM land on the 2000-block of Upper Applegate Road, was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on June 18 as a grass fire. Applegate Rural Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District initially responded and found a fast-moving grassfire that was quickly growing in dry vegetation, and was pushed uphill by hot, windy conditions. Fire agencies from across Jackson and Josephine counties, including structural departments, the BLM and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, responded with an aggressive initial attack.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. This will be the final morning update on the Upper Applegate Fire; all future updates will be once per day in the evening following shift change. For more fire information, including current fire regulations, visit the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District Facebook page, @ODFSouthwest on X or www.swofire.com.”

Overnight update / Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District

Resources assigned to the Upper Applegate Fire have nearly reached their goal of lining the entire perimeter of the incident by the end of Thursday’s dayshift, completing 95% of the fire line, the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District reported.

“The portion that is remaining on the north side of the fire has a high amount of conifer mortality. Tree fallers have been removing dead trees, fire-weakened trees, and snags throughout this area, and are continuing this work to allow firefighters to complete the line safely.

“… Resources will also be focused on bolstering the lines created around the fire and beginning mop-up operations to add depth to the perimeter. Additionally, firefighters will be working to complete the hose construction across the incident, which will allow for water access on the fire during mop-up. A total of 224 personnel are assigned to the fire tonight, including eight 20-person crews, 10 engines, six bulldozers and seven water tenders. Aircraft have been flying throughout the day and will be used as needed until sundown.

“Due to windy conditions this evening, a 1/100th of an acre spot fire crossed a line on the north side, and crews are engaged in extinguishing and mopping up the area. Resources will continue to monitor lines for any potential breaches or spot fires, as well as monitor the weather for signals of any potential changes in fire behavior.

“The Jackson County Sheriff Oregon and Jackson County Emergency Management have decreased all Level 3 – GO NOW evacuations to Level 2 – BE SET notices. All current evacuations and evacuation maps can be found on www.rvem.org/fires

With this change, the Red Cross shelter at Jacksonville Elementary School has closed. Upper Applegate and Little Applegate roads are now open to all traffic, however firefighters remain working in the area; please use caution if traveling on this roadway.

“The Upper Applegate Fire was first reported at 12:30 p.m. on June 18 as a grass fire. Applegate Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District initially responded and found a fast-moving grassfire that was quickly growing in dry vegetation, and was pushed uphill by hot, windy conditions. Fire agencies from across Jackson and Josephine counties, including structural departments, the BLM and U.S. Forest Service- Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, responded with an aggressive initial attack.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. For more fire information, including current fire regulations, visit www.swofire.com.”