Jail log: Monday, June 23 Published 9:46 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Arrests

Drugs, attempting to elude police on foot — Katie Christine Barajas, 35, no known address. Medford police arrested Barajas Thursday on charges of interfering with a peace officer, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, third-degree escape, attempting to elude police on foot, resisting arrest and a parole violation for unlawful delivery of heroin. Barajas was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on $75,000 bail.

Domestic abuse — Michael Scott Fink, 43, of the 2400 block of North Pacific Highway, Medford . Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Fink Thursday on charges of strangulation-domestic abuse, fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse and harassment. Fink was lodged in jail on $25,000 bail.

Sexual abuse, failure to report as a sex offender — Aron Nathaniel McNish, 26, of the 600 block of Market Street, Medford. Medford police arrested McNish Friday on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, failure to report as a sex offender and harassment. McNish was lodged in jail without bail.

Sexual abuse, public indecency — Quintez Cooper-Johnson, 33, of the 8800 block of Cochrane Street, Gaithersburg, Maryland. Medford police arrested Cooper-Johnson Saturday on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, public indecency, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Cooper-Johnson was lodged in jail without bail.

Fugitive — Derek Ace Phillips, 19, of the 500 block of Mary Street, Medford. Talent police arrested Phillips Saturday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in Idaho. Phillips was lodged in jail without bail.

Robbery, criminal trespass — Ariana Merissa Franklin, 29, of the 700 block of East Main Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Franklin Saturday on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree robbery, third-degree theft, interfering with a peace officer and harassment. Franklin was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Theft, disorderly conduct — Cole Barrett Jensen, 44, of the 3300 block of Tahitian Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested Jensen Sunday on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and harassment. Jensen was lodged in jail without bail.