Phyllis Hall

Published 9:33 am Monday, June 23, 2025

May 1, 1932 – June 11, 2025

Phyllis was born in Coquille, OR to Ivan and Ethel Shuck. She lived most of her life in the Rogue Valley. She owned Phil’s Frosty in Shady Cove, OR in the 1970s with her husband, Bob. Her later years were spent in Forest Grove and Eugene.

Phyllis was known for her beautiful quilts, her love of music, and her kindness.

She is survived by children Linda, Dianna, and Jeff, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by husband Robert Hall and siblings Lael Hicks and Ray Shuck.

Arrangements by Andreason’s Cremation & Burial Services. No service scheduled.