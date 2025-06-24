Jail log: Tuesday, June 24 Published 10:02 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Arrests

Driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving — Sarah Ann Collins, 37, of the 700 block of Crater Lake Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested Collins Monday on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and hit and run vehicle-property damage. Collins was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on her own recognizance.

Theft — Shawna Lynn Fields, 55, no known address. Medford police arrested Fields Monday on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree theft. Fields was lodged in jail and released on her own recognizance.

Burglary, criminal trespass — Dakota Riley Olbera Parke, 30, no known address. Medford police arrested Olbera Parke Sunday on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of methamphetamine as well as a parole violation for first-degree burglary. Olbera Parke was lodged in jail on $10,000 bail.

Drugs, criminal trespass — Stephen Michael Zigler, 37, no known address. Medford police arrested Zigler Monday on charges of unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and first-degree criminal trespass. Zigler was lodged in jail without bail.