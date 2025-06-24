Local comic book author, artist discusses graphic novel passion, On The Fly Comics Published 9:16 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Matt “Mad Cat” Case is the author and artist of multiple comic book series such as “My Demon Babysitter,” “Desert Bats” and “Cryptico.” (Courtesy photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Matt Case, left, Vince Rush and Mark Melton, co-owners of On the Fly Comics, show their comic book series and answer questions during the recent Rogue Comic Con. (Courtesy photo)

Matt “Mad Cat” Case has an appetite to constantly create, and while he has fashioned art in many forms, creating comic books is one he’s truly found his calling for.

Case is the author and artist of multiple comic book series such as “My Demon Babysitter,” “Desert Bats” and “Cryptico” and co-owner of independent comic producer On The Fly Comics with Vince Rush and Mark Melton.

“I do love being able to put those feelings and emotions into the books,” Case said. “Even though it’s goofy, I still want there to be some hope in them; I always want at least a kernel of positivity in them, whether it’s a sad story or goofy cartoon stuff.”

Case’s love for graphic novels came late in life, but his knowledge and style from other art forms transferred into how he makes comic books.

“I feel like I took kind of an odd path into comics; I drew like any other kid when I was younger, but my first love was music,” he said. “I really got into punk rock and stuff like that and started playing guitar and played in several bands.”

“I really like the DIY aspect of comics, because that’s what I loved about punk rock too,” he added.

Around 2015, Case was chatting with his friend, Ted Heller, who encouraged him to try making comic books, eventually showing him the ropes on making a comic.

“He kind of took me under his wing and we met up for years every Sunday and he taught me how to draw anatomy, he taught me about visual storytelling and so that really propelled me into comics and made me really want to pursue that art form,” he said.

While the learning process took time with its ups and downs, consistency was key for Case.

“One thing I’ve really found though is I have to spend at least 30 minutes a day working on my books … it’s a rule I have with myself, because sometimes the hardest part with any kind of art is actually just sitting down and starting it,” he said.

Even with unforeseen tragedies, Case continued to find a way to keep working on his craft.

His home in Phoenix burned down during the Almeda Fire in 2020, leaving him without countless comics, collections and other personal items.

But Mark Melton, a good friend of Case’s, decided to help keep his dream alive after hardship.

“He was so generous and bought me an iPad so I could keep making stuff,” Case said.

Case had previously teamed up with Melton and Rush to create On The Fly Comics in 2018.

What started as a challenge to make a 30-page comic book in 10 hours grew to become a joint operation of three creatives collaborating to make books while also focusing on their solo pursuits.

“When we were done with that, one of us said ‘man we’re making comics on the fly,’ and that’s where it started,” Case said of the 10-hour comic-making challenge. “Now that I have On The Fly Comics, one of my favorite parts is just collaborating with my friends; I kind of feel like I’m in a band again and I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

The trio collaborates for titles including “Hyperia,” “Echoes of Dawn” and others.

“We’re also working on… ‘On The Fly Comics Presents,’ and it’s short stories we’ve wanted to tell, but we’re going to put them together kind of like an anthology,” Case said.

A consistent tradition for the On The Fly guys involves a three-day retreat to brainstorm ideas and work on ongoing projects.

“Every November we have an On The Fly Comics retreat, and so we rent a house on the coast and it’s our studio for three days, and we do nothing but work on comics and it’s usually our flagship title, ‘”Hyperia,’” Case said.

On The Fly Comics even has its own YouTube channel where the three make videos on the comic book-making process, discuss comic topics and more.

The YouTube channel can be found at youtube.com/@ontheflycomics8825.

As they continue drawing and writing new books and series, Case and his partners hope to connect more with the community and continue to attend local comic cons and other events.

On The Fly Comics members aim to attend the upcoming Meadowlark Comic Con in late July as well as a comic creator event at the Phoenix Civic Center on Aug. 22.

Outside of comics, Case enjoys playing music, hanging out with his wife and kids and helping his son create stop-motion animations.

To learn more about Case and On The Fly Comics, visit otfcomics.com.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.