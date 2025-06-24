Peace House, citizens to rally, demand Bentz support congressional approval for war actions Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Peace House organizers and residents of the Rogue Valley plan to rally Wednesday morning, demanding that Rep. Cliff Bentz support legislation to ensure congressional approval for war actions.

House Concurrent Resolution 38 accuses President Trump of violating the U.S. Constitution and the War Powers Act of 1973, and it requires that any hostilities with Iran be explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force.

Bentz represents Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, which incudes Jackson and Josephine counties. He is a Republican from Ontario in Eastern Oregon.

On Tuesday, Iran and Israel nearly simultaneously claimed victory in their 12-day war. The U.S. aided Israel against Iran by dropping bunker-busting bombs on three Iranian nuclear facilities this past weekend. Experts are still determining how effective the strike were in limiting Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

There also is evidence Iran might have moved its nuclear material before the U.S. strikes, according to media reports.

Bentz, in a statement after the U.S. strikes, said: “I support President Trump’s decision to use our military to damage and hopefully destroy Iran’s immediate capability to produce nuclear weapons. To quote my fellow Congressman Dan Crenshaw, ‘The regime that’s spent decades chanting ‘death to America’ just got the message: you don’t threaten the United States or our allies without consequences.’

“Unless Iran immediately surrenders which is highly unlikely, this is not the end of this crisis,” the statement said. “Therefore, every American must be vigilant and report to authorities any activity that even hints at terrorist activity. I thank the incredibly brave men and women that carried out this mission, and I pray for those currently stationed in the middle east protecting us from those who may at any time retaliate.”

The rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Vogel Plaza, 12 S. Central Ave. in Medford, then proceeding to Bentz’s field office at 14 N. Central Ave., Medford.