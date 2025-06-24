Stolen construction excavator used for audacious robbery of bank ATMs in Clackamas Published 10:08 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Detectives are investigating after an ATM in Clackamas was robbed on Monday using a stolen excavator.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 4:50 a.m. about damaged automated teller machines at the U.S. Bank at 11521 Southeast Sunnyside Road, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Responding deputies found the large construction vehicle, typically used for digging, still running next to two destroyed drive-through ATMs. The excavator appears to have been used to crack open the machines, sheriff’s officials said.

The thief or thieves damaged the side of the bank building while using the excavator’s boom arm to pull off the theft. An SUV parked near the bank also had its windows smashed out, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators later learned the excavator had been stolen from a nearby construction site, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the theft to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.