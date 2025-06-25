Published 10:02 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

June 29, 1936 – May 2, 2025

Allan Campbell III, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025, at his home.

Born June 29, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts, Allan was the only child of Allan Campbell Jr. and Dorothy Campbell. He grew up in Boston, where he learned the values of hard work and perseverance from an early age.

After losing his mother at a young age, Allan began working alongside his father painting houses—a bond and responsibility he carried through high school and college. Even while pursuing his education, Allan remained committed to supporting his family and honoring his father’s work ethic.

He graduated from Roslindale High School in 1954 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Management from the University of Massachusetts in 1958. Later, he furthered his education by earning a Master’s degree in Forest Management from Oregon State University in 1973.

Allan proudly served his country through the U.S. Army ROTC, completing six months of active duty and six and a half years in the Army Reserve. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain in 1968. Throughout his military service, Allan remained connected to his professional roots, working with the U.S. Forest Service before, during, and after his time in uniform.

Forestry was not just Allan’s profession—it was his passion. He spent his entire career dedicated to the care, management, and education of others about trees and forests. His love for nature and teaching left a lasting impact on colleagues and communities alike.

The core of Allan’s career was working with Oregon State University Extension Service. With the titles of Extension Forester and Associate Professor in the College of Forestry, Allan loved being in the woods—doing what he loved most—until his retirement.

After retiring in 1999, Allan turned his attention to family. He stayed home to raise his four adopted children, offering them unwavering support and wisdom.

In addition to his professional and family life, Allan was deeply committed to his community. He volunteered with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), working as a steady, compassionate presence in the lives of children navigating difficult circumstances. His commitment to making a difference in their lives will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his 4 children and a growing family of grandchildren who loved him dearly and carry forward his legacy.

Allan Campbell III will be remembered for his integrity, humility, and tireless service—to his country, his community, his students, and the land he loved. His legacy lives on in the forests he helped protect, the minds he helped shape, and the family and community he held so close. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“God’s forests are beautiful with great unity – with diversity, variety, and compatibility. Why can’t people be the same?” – Allan Campbell III