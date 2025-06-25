Bend police: Detectives being mistaken for ICE agents Published 9:47 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Bend Police Department released a statement Tuesday saying that its non-uniformed detectives had been mistaken for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, reminding residents that local law enforcement does not assist with federal immigration enforcement.

According to the statement from Chief Mike Krantz, social media posts have misidentified Bend officers as federal agents.

Bend police are asking residents who may think they’ve encountered ICE agents in the community to verify that information before posting it to social media. Recently the Latino Community Association said they were receiving reports of plainclothes ICE agents driving unmarked cars within the Bend and Redmond community.

This is the message from Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz:

“We understand that the immigration enforcement that may be taking place in Bend is causing fear and stress for some members of our community. Bend Police officers are not engaged in this type of enforcement.

Recently, we have seen several social media posts featuring photos of Bend Police Department criminal detectives and their assigned vehicles out in the community, falsely identifying them as members of immigration enforcement. On Monday, several of our detectives were walking on the trail in the Old Mill as part of our Community Enhancement Program, proactively and positively interacting with members of our community. Upon return to their vehicle, they were photographed and incorrectly identified as members of ICE in a post on social media. Many of these officers drive unmarked police vehicles that facilitate the very critical investigative work they do every day in our community to keep us safe. Our officers or detectives not in uniform typically wear polo shirts or other clothing that clearly identifies them as members of the Bend Police Department. Please know that much of the information we are seeing on social media is not accurate and not verified and is fostering fear in our community.

The Bend Police Department’s role is to enforce state law, not to enforce federal immigration rules. In Oregon, the law says local and state law enforcement can’t help federal authorities with immigration enforcement, unless there’s a judicial warrant – simply put, that means unless a judge has signed a warrant telling our officers to do something like arrest a person, we don’t get involved in civil immigration enforcement activities or incidents.

Although we are unable to control what false information is posted on social media accounts, we do ask that if you see something concerning to you on social media, please verify the information prior to sharing or reposting it. That may help prevent more fear or anxiety than already exists in our community surrounding immigration enforcement.”

“Un mensaje del Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz: Entendemos que la aplicación de las leyes de inmigración que pueden estar teniendo lugar en Bend está causando miedo y estrés a algunos miembros de nuestra comunidad. Los agentes de policía de Bend no participan en este tipo de aplicación de la ley.

Recientemente, hemos visto varias publicaciones en las redes sociales con fotos de detectives criminales del Departamento de Policía de Bend y sus vehículos asignados en la comunidad, identificándolos falsamente como miembros de la agencia de inmigración (ICE). El lunes, varios de nuestros detectives estaban caminando por el Old Mill como parte de nuestro Programa de Mejora Comunitaria, interactuando proactiva y positivamente con los miembros de nuestra comunidad. Al regresar a su vehículo, fueron fotografiados e incorrectamente identificados como miembros de ICE en una publicación en las redes sociales. Muchos de estos agentes conducen vehículos policiales sin identificación que facilitan su trabajo de investigación tan crítico que realizan cada día en nuestra comunidad para mantenernos a salvo. Nuestros agentes o detectives que no llevan uniforme suelen llevar polos u otras prendas que los identifican claramente como miembros del Departamento de Policía de Bend. Por favor, sepan que gran parte de la información que estamos viendo en las redes sociales no es exacta ni verificada, y está fomentando el miedo en nuestra comunidad.

El rol del Departamento de Policía de Bend es hacer cumplir la ley estatal, no hacer cumplir las normas federales de inmigración. En Oregon, la ley dice que las fuerzas del orden locales y estatales no pueden ayudar a las autoridades federales con la aplicación de las leyes de inmigración, a menos que haya una orden judicial – en pocas palabras, eso significa que a menos que un juez haya firmado una orden diciendo a nuestros oficiales que hagan algo como arrestar a una persona, no nos involucramos en actividades o incidentes civiles de aplicación de las leyes de inmigración.