Freedom Festivals: Find fun on the 4th of July Published 10:28 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Parades, fireworks, runs and more. Here’s what’s happening around the Rogue Valley for the Fourth of July

Central Point Freedom Festival

Fourth of July festivities kick off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Crater Lake Council Boy Scouts at the Central Point Grange Hall, 436 E. Pine St. The 5K Run 4 Freedom begins at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Third and Pine streets. A free kids fun run for ages 5-12 starts at 8:45 a.m. The annual parade — with an F-15 jet flyover and Crater High School’s State Champion sports teams as Grand Marshal — begins at 9:30 a.m. The parade will be full of entries including floats, car clubs, children’s organizations, music and more.The route goes along Second Street to Pine, to Eighth Street to Cherry Street and back to Crater High School. Following the parade, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Freedom Festival kicks off in Robert Pfaff Park, 635 Manzanita St. It will include free kids’ activities, including face painting, balloon animals, magic, pie-eating competitions and more, as well as food vendors, artisan booths, contests and live music by Rogue Rage Duo and the Old Time Fiddlers, with emcee DJ Veach. The evening ends with the City of Central Point’s fireworks display at the Jackson County Expo — BoomFest — at dusk. For further details, see centralpointchamber.org or call 541-664-5301.

Ashland Fourth of July Celebration

Events in Ashland kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the 49th annual Fourth of July 10K race and 2-mile fun-run/walk, with the start and finish lines at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. Both races are chip timed. The cost for youth 12 and younger is $15 for either race. Prices start at $30 for those 13 and older. The event is a fundraiser for the Ashland and Phoenix high school cross-country teams. See ashlandoregon.gov/372/Annual-4th-of-July-Run to register. The annual parade begins downtown at 9:30 a.m. with a jet flyover. This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating the Magic of Community,” and the Grand Marshall will be Tim Bond, Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Spectators may not place chairs, blankets and other place-holders on public property before 6 a.m. July 3. Items cannot block sidewalks. After the parade, from noon to 5 p.m. Lithia Park will feature performances at the Lithia Park Bandshell, including the Ashland City Band’s annual concert, along with vendor and nonprofit booths, food trucks and booths, and activities for children. At 7:30 p.m., the annual American Band College “Ashland Pops Live” concert starts at the Ashland High School stadium, 201 S. Mountain Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. No fireworks display will be put on this year due to fire season. See ashlandchamber.com or call 541-482-3486.

Eagle Point Independence Day Celebration

Festivities in Eagle Point kick off with a 5K and 1-mile fun-run at 8 a.m. starting and ending at Bob Moore Park, 136 E Main St. Pre-registration is $20 for ages 13 and up, and day-of registration is $35. Kids 12 and younger are free. The 66th Eagle Point 4th of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. with a military jet flyover at 10:25 a.m. The Star Spangled Everything Vendor Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A fireworks show with family-friendly activities and live music will be held from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the Eagle Point High School stadium, 203 N Platt Ave. For more information, see eaglepointchamber.org or call 541-944-6925.

Lake of the Woods Resort

The Lake of the Woods Resort, 950 Harriman Route, Klamath Falls, will hold a family-friendly BBQ featuring live music by The Roadsters from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 4. An Oregon Air National Guard flyover from Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls usually occurs about mid-day and a laser light show will begin at dusk. For further information, see lakeofthewoodsresort.com or call 541-949-8300.

American Band College

The American Band College will present its annual 4th of July “Ashland Pops Live” concert, featuring The Gordon Goodwin Little Phat Band, a small jazz ensemble from L.A., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at the Ashland High School stadium, 201 S. Mountain Ave., Ashland. The band is composed of nearly 200 musicians, and the program will feature a varied program of patriotic, jazz, popular, and classical hits. Guest composers include Travis Cross, Richard Saucedo, and Emily Threinen. Tickets are $19, $15 for students and seniors; family special ticket packages — admission for two adults and up to two children — are available for $50. For tickets and further details, see bandworld.org or call 609-304-2536.

BoomFest

The Expo is once again boom central this year, with BoomFest, the region’s largest fireworks show, set to light up the night sky on July 4, at the Jackson County Expo, 1 Peninger Road, Central Point. Fire District 3 will host a Citizen Fireworks Zone — a place for everyone in the community to light off their own fireworks and watch others do the same from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Any illegal fireworks will be confiscated by firefighters. Parking Lot gates open at 7 p.m.; the main firework show will begin approximately at 9:50 p.m. For further information, see attheexpo.com/boomfest or call 541-774-8270.