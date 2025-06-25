Jail log: Wednesday, June 25 Published 9:37 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Arrests

Theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle — Ashley Elizabeth Batty, 34, no known address. Medford police arrested Batty Tuesday on charges of first-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Batty was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Animal abuse, disorderly conduct — Robert James Gabrielli, 24, of the 100 block of Holly Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Gabrielli Tuesday on charges of second-degree animal abuse and second-degree disorderly conduct. Gabrielli was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Failure to appear — Christopher Micheal Rock, 42, no known address. Medford police arrested Rock Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree theft and reckless burning. Rock was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to report as a sex offender, criminal trespass — Miguel Francisco Villa, 37, no known address. Medford police arrested Villa Monday on charges of failure to report as a sex offender, second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation for first-degree theft. Villa was lodged in jail on $10,000 bail.