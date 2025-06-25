Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission approves new surcharge for out-of-state visitors Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Travelers from outside Oregon will soon be paying a little extra to visit a state park.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission last week approved a new rule that will increase camping and parking fees by 25% for out-of-state visitors, effective July 1.

The new proposal comes on top of the department’s recent cost increase for all park users, which went into effect at the start of the year. In addition to an increase in camping fees across the board, that rule change also increased the cost of day-use parking passes from $5 to $10.

Coupled together, the two fee increases could give out-of-state travelers some sticker shock.

With the new surcharge, day-use parking passes for out of state visitors will now cost $12.50 per day. Annual parking passes will cost $37.50, compared with $30 for Oregonians. Tent campsites will now cost nonresidents between $25 and $53 per night, while cabins and yurts will range from $61 to $147 per night. Oregonians will pay $20 to $42 for campsites, and $48 to $120 for cabins and yurts.

A 25% out-of-state surcharge has been in effect for RV campsites since 2022.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department proposed the bill earlier this spring, opening it up for a monthlong public comment period. The parks department received only 11 comments in that time, with virtually all in favor of the new surcharge.

However, more than half of those comments were opposed to one aspect of the plan – doing away with two-year parking permits. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department currently sells one-year and two-year permits, which offer frequent park visitors a small savings. The parks commission agreed to keep the two-year permits, citing pushback from the public, state parks spokesperson Stefanie Knowlton said.