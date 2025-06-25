THEATER REVIEW: Collaborative Theatre Project’s ‘My Fair Lady’ won’t leave you longing for much Published 9:15 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Julia Gibbs stars as Eliza Dolittle in Collaborative Theatre Project’s production of "My Fair Lady." The musical will be on the Medford stage through July 6. (CTP photo)

There’s actually a musical out there for those grammar sticklers who find it difficult not to correct other people’s English. Well, not grammar actually, but the way it is pronounced. It’s probably Lerner and Loewe’s most popular, enchantingly melodic musical, “My Fair Lady.”

Based on Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” it is the story of a cockney girl, Eliza Doolittle, who wants to improve her lot in life, and professor Henry Higgins, who is charged with teaching her phonetics. There’s a delightful but slightly flawed version of it — in the form of an operetta — now playing at the Collaborative Theatre Project in Medford. One thing you can say about Artistic Director Susan Aversa is she is not afraid to take larger-than-life productions and tailor them to the CTP stage — often quite successfully.

Let’s start with what’s so good about it. There are some colorful musical numbers that are familiar and endearing, performed by a multi-talented cast. Anyone familiar with the musical will remember highly singable numbers such as, “On the Street Where You Live” and “I Could Have Danced All Night” performed with sincerity and vigor. The piano accompanist is none other than the gifted Karl Iverson, who is the musical magician behind numerous theater company productions in the valley. The musical direction by Brian Kerns lends texture to the numbers.

Aversa’s costume design is exquisite, right down to the beautifully designed, sequined bodices and gowns worn by Eliza Dolittle and the masterfully tailored, bow-tied men’s Edwardian attire. There are ladies’ large picture hats, dresses in rich burgundies and dazzling white. The costumes add to the pageantry of the play and overall grace in production design.

The production itself, however, feels unfinished. The lavishness of the production is not complemented by Evan Carone’s lighting design, which is somewhat over-lit, flat and doesn’t change much throughout the play. The sound by Ryan Kelley is loud, intrusive and unbalanced.

Ironically, in the opening scenes where Julia Gibbs as Eliza is using a cockney accent, Gibbs is so loud, it is hard to hear her. It’s as if she is “over-mic’d.” You know those people who think yelling at foreigners will help the foreigners understand them better? Well …

Gibbs really shows what she can do in the second act. She blossoms with Eliza. She is graceful and alluring. She possesses a lovely, wide-ranging soprano voice, that in this production, would benefit from a bit less vibrato.

This reviewer loved Director Jackie Apodaca’s take on Henry Higgins. He’s still stubborn and arrogant, but there’s a vulnerability to him that actor George Butterick is skilled at bringing out. The audience will like this professor. He is educated in the ways of the British upper classes, but inexperienced in the ways of love. Butterick plays him with reserve and humor.

A standout is Rob MacDonald as a boisterous Alfred Dolittle, Eliza’s father. His key number “I’m Getting Married in the Morning,” is catching and evocative of Stanley Holloway’s number in the film.

Here’s a tip of the hat to William Coyne as Colonel Pickering, Zaq Wentworth as Freddy, Becky Durango as a sympathetic Mrs. Higgins, Karen Cooke as Mrs. Pearce, and the entire ensemble.

There seems to be a disconnect in Apodaca’s direction. The actors don’t seem to engage with one another as strongly as they could. They sing their numbers and move on. It’s as if Apodaca allowed the reservedness of the characters to overshadow any relationship they might have with one another.

Tegan Kelley’s lively, coordinated choreography is expressive yet just contained enough to fit the CTP stage. Diane Rasmusson’s mansion edifice is imposing, and works for indoor/outdoor scenes, but the window dressings are bare and undefined.

“My Fair Lady,” has Eliza Doolittle. A young woman who wants to own a flower shop. She doesn’t want a lot, just a room somewhere, some chocolates. Like Eliza, this production can be quite “lo-ve-lee.” Even with some slight imperfections, it won’t leave you longing for much.

Performances of “My Fair Lady” are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through July 6. Tickets are $40, $35 for seniors and students. Group rates are available.

Collaborative Theatre Project is located at 555 Medford Center, Medford. Tickets and information are available at ctpmedford.org or by calling the box office at 541-779-1055.

Reach Ashland-based writer Lucie K. Scheuer at LucieScheuer19@gmail.com.