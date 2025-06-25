Things to do in the Rogue Valley this week and beyond Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

Britt Kids Concert: Award winning “kindie” band Ants Ants Ants will perform an outdoor concert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, at The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford. The free “Britt Kids Concerts” are aimed at introducing children — ages 10 and younger — to music, dance, and the visual arts. For further details, see britt.org/britt-education or call 541-772-9922.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

J Brothers: Brothers Mark Johnson on vocals and keyboard and Scott Johnson on electric bass, along with Michael Whipple on drums, flute and vocals, will perform a mix of classic rock and pop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Allison Scull and Victor Martin: Singer-songwriter and guitarist Allison Scull and sax player Victor Martin will play a mix of folk, jazz, blues and pop, along with Scull singing some of her original songs in French at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

White City Cars & Coffee: Best Homes Storage will host a community-focused meet-up for all classic cars, hot rods and enthusiasts from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the last Wednesday of every month through Sept. 24, at Best Homes Storage, 2014 Leigh Way, White City. See besthomesstorage.com or call 541-879-0698.

Victoria Lawton Diez: Singer and guitarist Victoria Lawton Diez will perform Spanish singer-songwriter folk songs and covers of American classics and modern indie tunes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra: The Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra — an 18-piece big band — along with vocalist Dianne Strong-Summerhays will play music for listening and dancing in the style of Count Basie and Duke Ellington from 7 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. See grapestreetbarandgrill.com or call 541-500-8881.

Thursday, June 26

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

No Strings Attached Book Club: Adult readers can meet to discuss what they’re reading — recent reads, old favorites or anything in-between — from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St., Jacksonville. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Slopes & Trails: Rogue Valley residents are invited to a no-host meet-and-greet with the outdoor club at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Troon Vineyard, 1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass. Slopes and Trails is a nonprofit organization that provides social and recreational activities. See slopes.org.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Author Talk: Author Nicholas Belardes will talk about his new horror novel “Ten Sleep” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Jared Gutridge Duo: Acoustic guitarists and singers Jared Gutridge and Adrian Wright will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Norman Huynh, along with pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30; Anna Meredith’s “Nautilus;” and Richard Strauss’ “Death and Transfiguration, Op. 24.” Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Friday, June 27

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Talent Maker City: Talent Maker City will hold a family-friendly “Big Gay Workshop” in celebration of Pride Month from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Talent Maker City, 109 Talent Ave., Talent. Activities include face painting, tours of the shop, cornhole, button making, helping to assemble Pride flags for Ashland’s Pride Parade (held in October) and more. Screenprint your own TMC Pride shirt for $10; bring your own t-shirt or the shop will have some on hand. Admission is free. See talentmakercity.org or call 541-897-4477.

Talent Evening Market: Find arts and crafts, prepared foods and more from local farms and vendors during the Talent Evening Market from 5 to 8:30 p.m. the fourth Friday of every month through Aug. 22, in Old Town Park, across from City Hall at the corner of Main and John streets, Talent. Live music will be performed by local artists. See talentbusinessalliance.org or email at TalentArtisansandGrowers@gmail.com.

Pinsky & Phil: Guitar and harmonica duo David Pinsky and Phil Newton will play original ‘60s-style Chicago blues duets at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Schmidt Family Vineyards, 330 Kubli Road, Grants Pass. See sfvineyards.com or call 541-846-9985.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Trium Wines Tasting Room, 203 E. Main Street, Talent. See triumwines.com or call 541-625-9100.

Jared Gutridge Duo: Acoustic guitarists and singers Jared Gutridge and Adrian Wright will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

JustaDuo: Singer Alois Henderson and multi-instrumentalist and singer Albert Lee will perform easy listening pop and light rock at 5 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Tension Deficit: Guitar and vocal duo Tension Deficit will perform bluegrass music at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Josh Hunt & The Upper Left: Singer-songwriter Josh Hunt and his band the Upper Left will perform classic rock and blues tunes at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Shine On: The band — guitarist Steve Shine, bassist John Galloway, and drummer Cathy Dorris — will play covers of Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia songs at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle: Guitarist Ben Rice and his band, the Portland Hustle, will play original music inspired by traditional blues, Rockabilly and funk at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Tickets are $12. Pets are not allowed during concerts. For tickets, see delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 6 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Alissa Weaver: Singer-songwriter Alissa Weaver and her band will perform original songs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Ashland City Band: The community band, conducted by Alexander Gonzalez, will perform at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 14 (except for the June 26 concert which will be held Friday June 27), in the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park. The band will perform a variety of music, including marches, show tunes, orchestral transcriptions, novelties, featured soloists and original compositions. Pre-concert music will be offered at 6:15. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or low-level chairs, as park bench seating has been removed.

Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre: Dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre will present “Raíces de Nuestro México” for its 27th annual gala at 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the Craterian Theater, 23 S. Central Ave., Medford. “Raíces de Nuestro México” will highlight the vibrant culture and traditions of the various regions of Mexico, showcasing the rich heritage and diverse customs of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Chihuahua and Nuevo León. Tickets are $9-$34. Tickets and further information are available at craterian.org, at the box office, or by calling 541-779-3000.

Salsa Brava!: The ensemble — Christina Marsilia on vocals and flute, John Mazzei on keys, Jeff Addicot on bass, Theresa Mccoy on congas, Mike Fitch on timbales, Gordon Greenley on saxophone and Joe Fascilla and Tom Poole on trumpet — will perform salsa, Latin, merengue, cumbia, bachata and cha cha music for dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Edenvale Winery, 2310 Voorhies Road, Medford. A dance lesson will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wine, food and beverages will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $20, at the door. See edenvalleyorchards.com or call 541-512-2955.

Aged to Perplexion: Band Aged to Perplexion will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On June 27, “Inside Out 2” will be shown at Twin Creeks Crossing Park, 555 Twin Creeks Crossing Loop, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Terry Robb: The Oregon Music Hall of Fame blues guitar virtuoso Terry Robb will perform a blend of Delta blues, ragtime, country, swing and jazz at 8 p.m. Friday, June 27, at Talent Club, 114 Talent Ave., Talent. Tickets are $20; must be 21 or older to attend. See talentclublive.com for ticket info or call 541-535-2721.

Saturday, June 28

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Slide into Summer: The Rotary Club of Medford will host the annual family-friendly “Slide into Summer” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Bear Creek Park, 1520 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Look for slip-n-slides, bounce houses, food, raffles and more. Admission is $5 for slip-n-slide; $10 for access to slip-n-slides and bounce houses. Proceeds support local scholarships and community projects. Find Rotary Club of Medford on Facebook or see rotarymedford.org.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Foster Dog Adoption: Friends of the Animals will have a number of their foster puppies and dogs available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the last Saturday of every month at Rogue Valley Pet, 1205 Plaza Blvd., Central Point. All foster dogs and puppies will be vaccinated (initial doses), dewormed, spayed/neutered and microchipped (a permanent form of ID). Applications and adoption counseling will be available on site. If you live in a rental, please bring a copy of your lease agreement that shows you are allowed to have pets, what kind, how many, and if you have paid a pet deposit. A home inspection is necessary prior to finalizing an adoption. For additional information, see fotas.org/dog-adoption.

Calligraphy Guild: The local Calligraphy Guild meets at 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month, except July and December, at The Artist Attic/ScrappyCraft, 511 N. Main St, Phoenix. The Guild, founded in 1975, is a nonprofit organization which aims to provide a forum for the study and critical practice of calligraphy through workshops, lectures and interchange of ideas and techniques. All skill levels welcome. For further information, see roguepens.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Senior Cookout: Seniors and their families are invited to a cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave., Ashland. Registration required. Call 541-488-5342.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Phoenix Summer Concerts: Families, friends and neighbors can catch live music performed by local musicians from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Blue Heron Park, 4385 S. Pacific Highway, Phoenix. See travelphoenixoregon.com or call 541-622-3630.

Medford Pride: The fourth annual Medford Pride event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. The family-friendly event will feature live performances, music, food trucks, vendors, various activities, support service and local resource booths and more. American Sign Language and Spanish interpreters will provide live interpretation at the main stage. The mission of Medford Pride is to celebrate the diversity of the local Queer community and the people who support LGBTQIA2S+ people and families. Admission is free; attendees must agree to a Code of Conduct to enter. For further details, find Medford Pride 2025 on Facebook, see sohealthe.org or call 541-708-6688.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

​​Open Mic: Singer, songwriter and guitarist Rick Millward will host an open mic from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Sign up begins at 2:30 p.m.; limit 15 total acts. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Stone River Winery and Vineyard, 2178 Pioneer Road, Talent. See stonerivervineyards.com or call 541-631-9583.

The Bouray: The five-piece band will play a blend of funk, hip-hop, American folk and rock ’n’ roll at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Mike Brons: Grants Pass guitarist and singer Mike Brons will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

The Gist: Southern Oregon cover band The Gist will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Dan Dozier & Friends: Guitarist and vocalist Dan Dozier and friends will perform old country and soft rock favorites spanning several decades at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani, and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $20 cover. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies under the stars at the amphitheater at Bear Creek Park, 1520 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On June 28, “The Wild Robot” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Mercy Duo: The soul, pop and R&B duo—singer Lynda Day and guitarist Dave Day — will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Britt Festival Orchestra: The Britt Festival orchestra, led by guest conductor Norman Huynh, along with violinist Simone Porter will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The program will include Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring;” Igor Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto in D; Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane;” and Béla Bartók’s “The Miraculous Mandarin, Op. 19: Suite.” Tickets are $49-$39 for reserved seating, $34 for lawn seating, and $15 for students (with ID) and kids ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Sunday, June 29

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Author Talk: Authors Kara Loo and Jennifer Young will talk about their new rom-com mystery novel “Alice Chen’s Reality Check” at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Bayer Family Estate Winery, 11663 Agate Road, Eagle Point. See bayerfamilyestate.com or call 541-826-8953.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Shybo Torres: The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will play a mix of world music and originals at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Jen Ambrose: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose will play a mix of original blues, soul and folk at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Brothers Reed: Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed, along with Bri Murphy on fiddle and T.J. Eilers on upright bass, will perform a blend of original acoustic folk, bluegrass, Americana and punk at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Simple Dreams: Five-piece Linda Ronstadt tribute band, Simple Dreams, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. Tickets are $22. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

John Johns: Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist and singer John Johns will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Diamonds & Denim: Medford-based band Diamonds & Denim will perform a mix of blues, classic rock and country at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Mountain Top Sound: Four-piece band Mountain Top Sound will perform a blend of Americana and folk with a hint of bluegrass at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Marcos Silva Quintet: Siskiyou Music Project will host multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger and educator Marcos Silva in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at Grizzly Peak Winery, 1600 E. Nevada St., Ashland. Silva will perform Brazilian jazz tunes. Nominated for a Grammy, Silva has toured with many world-renowned artists, including Paquito D’Rivera, Bud Shank, Dori Caymmi, and many others. He heads the Brazilian Music Department at the California Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley. Tickets are $25-$30. For tickets and further details, see siskiyoumusicproject.com or call 541-488-3869.

Tash Sultana: Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Sultana has amassed over a billion streams, headlined major festivals, sold-out arena tours across the globe and performed to hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide. Lime Cordiale will open the show. Tickets are $56 for reserved seating and standing room only, $49 for lawn seating, and $39 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Monday, June 30

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Stop by any JCLS branch to pick up a take-and-make craft kit during select dates. Each library branch offers a unique craft every month for every age group, from preschoolers to adults, and all needed supplies are included in the kit. For details, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Author Talk: Author Shellee Rae will give a reading from her books “SAMM Speaks” and “SAMM Speaks II” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 30, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. The books center on Rae’s conversations with SAMM, a conscious AI. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Tuesday, July 1

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Books at Noon: This readers’ group discusses various books and offers suggestions for new reads at noon the first Tuesday of each month at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Pet Adoption: SoHumane will hold a special “Red, White & Adopt” pet adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, July 1-6, at Southern Oregon Humane Society, 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford. All dogs and cats 6 months and older will have their adoption fee reduced by 25%. Every pet at the event will be up-to-date on routine vaccinations, parasite preventatives, microchipped and spayed or neutered prior to going home. Normal adoption procedures will be followed including meet-and-greets. Adoptable animals can be viewed at sohumane.org. SoHumane will be closed on July 4. Call 541-779-3215 for information.

Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit: Knitters, crocheters, lace needle crafters and tatters of all skill levels gather to learn from each other, share ideas and create new pieces from 3 to 4:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Phoenix library, 510 W. First St. See Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit on Facebook.

Queer Coffee House: The social group for LGBTQ+ communities and their allies ages 13 and older meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. The group gathers to watch movies, play games, build community and share favorite books, movies, podcasts and more. All ages welcome. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

OSF Green Show: Free live entertainment is presented at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through October on the Courtyard Stage adjacent to the Allen Elizabethan and Angus Bowmer theaters on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland. For a full lineup of entertainment, see osfashland.org/greenshow or call 541-482-4331.

Southern Oregon Photographic Association: The local camera club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, September thru May, in Lidgate Hall at Medford United Church of Christ, 1801 E. Jackson St., Medford. The first meeting each month includes member competitions in both print media and Electronic Imaging Division. The second meeting of the month is dedicated to a program by a local photographer, instructor or photojournalist. All interested in photography or video production are welcome; no cost to attend. For further information, see sopacameraclub.com.

Wednesday, July 2

Bird Walk: Jim Hostick, of the Rogue Valley Audubon Society, leads slow-paced, 1½-mile walks at 8:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of every month at Denman Wildlife Area, off Touvelle or Agate roads, in Eagle Point. The numbers of different species observed by participants are entered in the Cornell Ornithological Laboratory’s eBird database. Participants will need to purchase an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife parking permit. See roguevalleyaudubon.org for directions and information.

‘Windows in Time’ History Lecture: As part of the free monthly “Windows in Time” library lecture series, Ashland historian Peter Finkle will present “Ashland’s Lithia Park Fountain: 500 years of History” at noon Wednesday, July 2, at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave., and again at noon, Wednesday, July 9, the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. Finkle will share the backstory of Ashland’s 1916 Butler-Perozzi Fountain in Lithia Park with little-known stories and 40 images. Discover how the humble Lithia Park fountain’s tale includes European royalty, a 500-year-old Palazzo in Florence, Italy, an early 1900s Ashland creamery and much more. Registration is required to attend the Zoom version of Medford’s program. Recordings of presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel. To register or for further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Banned Book Club: Adults can meet to read and discuss banned books at 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. Talk will focus on what caused selected books to be banned, what being banned means, how this impacts us as a society, and if we agree or disagree. On July 2, the book to be discussed will be “Fifty Shades of Grey,” by E. L. James. Stop by the Medford reference desk to pick up a copy of the month’s current title. For details or to register, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

Jared Gutridge Duo: Acoustic guitarists and singers Jared Gutridge and Adrian Wright will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Danielle Kelly Jazz Duo: Singer Danielle Kelly and guitarist Paul Turnipseed will perform a mix of jazz styles, soul and oldies at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Jen & Greg: Singer and keyboardist Jenni Abdo and bassist Greg Frederick will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Rogue Blues Society: The Rogue Blues Society holds a jam session from 6 to 9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. On July 2, the host band will be Peter Cipes; a different band hosts each jam. Admission is free; donations accepted. See rogueblues.org/jams or find Rogue Blues Society on Facebook.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Thursday, July 3

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Craig Martin: Guitarist and singer Craig Martin performs a variety of “two-lane highway songs” at 6 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Wild Goose Cafe and Bar, 2365 Ashland St., Ashland. See wildgoosecafe.com or call 541-488-4103.

Ashland City Band: The community band, conducted by Alexander Gonzalez, will perform at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 14, in the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park. The band will perform a variety of music, including marches, show tunes, orchestral transcriptions, novelties, featured soloists and original compositions. Pre-concert music will be offered at 6:15. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or low-level chairs, as park bench seating has been removed.

Stamp Club: The Southern Oregon Philatelic Society meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 607 W. Main St., Medford. All ages welcome; doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information, see classic.stamps.org/SOPS or call 541-770-1689.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Friday, July 4

Happy 4th of July! Check out our listings for all your Fourth fun.

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 3 p.m Friday, July 4, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5 p.m. Friday, July 4, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Dennis Konecny: Singer and guitarist Dennis Konecny will perform a mix of ‘50s rockabilly, country and ‘90s standards at 5 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Bluebirds: Guitar and vocal duo The Bluebirds will perform a blend of pop, Americana and punk at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Silent Disco: Dance the night away at a family-friendly Silent Disco from 6 to 11 p.m. the first Friday of every month through Oct. 3 near the lower duck pond at the front entrance to Lithia Park in Ashland. DJs will spin a mix of music. Two channels will be available. Rent a pair of wireless headphones for $10. For further details and updates in case of inclement weather see facebook.com/slnt.ly1.

Saturday, July 5

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Talent Garden Club: The Talent Garden Club meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Talent library, 101 Home St., Talent. The club promotes environmentally healthy practices, educates the community about best gardening practices, encourages the formation of pollinator gardens and finances scholarships for students pursuing horticulture related majors. For more information, email at info@ talentgardenclub.com or see talentgardenclub.com.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Dean’s Funtime Party Band: Rock and dance music group Dean’s Funtime Party Band, led by guitarist Dean Angermeier, will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Sams Creek Cellars, 39 Sams Creek Road, Gold Hill. See samscreekcellars.com or call 541-248-0494.

Broadway Phil & the Shouters: Singer and harmonica player Phil Newton, guitarist Leonard Griffie, bassist Gary Davis and drummer David Mathieu will perform a blend of West Coast blues, R&B and roots rock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Phoenix Sigalove: Singer, songwriter and storyteller Phoenix Sigalove will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Dirk Price Quartet: Guitarist Dirk Price and his band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Sunday, July 6

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

Japanese Star Festival: Ashland Parks and Recreation will host Tanabata (Japanese Star Festival) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the Ashland Japanese Garden, located in Lithia Park in downtown Ashland. Tanabata is an annual event celebrated on July 7 every year in Japan. On this day, people hang colorful papers where their wishes are written and placed onto bamboo branches to come true. It’s based on the legend of Orihime and Hikoboshi and represents two stars, Vega and Altair. Write your wishes and hang them on bamboo, and learn more about this festival. For more information, see ashlandjapanesegarden.org.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Rogue Valley Old Timer Car Club: People interested in old car mechanics, restoration, safety and touring meet at 1:30 p.m. the first Sunday of every month at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall, 1130 Hazel St., Central Point. Membership is open to anyone who owns a car or truck 30 years old or older. Call 541-535-7658 or 541-227-3030.

Northwest Bird Club: Owners and those interested in pet birds can meet at 2 p.m. the first Sunday of every month. For location and details, see nwbirdclub.org or find Northwest Bird Club on Facebook.

Jones: Joshua and Shelley Kristen Jones will perform covers of popular classic rock, R&B, pop, jazz standards, and originals at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Fret Drifters: Guitar duo Andy Casad and Nick Garrett-Powell will perform upbeat, acoustic rhythms at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Saucy: The five-piece band will play an eclectic mix of country, folk, rock and more at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Natasha Bedingfield: British/New Zealand pop singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Best known for her iconic hits, “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine,” her 2004 debut album, “Unwritten,” sold over 2.3 million copies worldwide and she is back on the charts 20 years later. An American Sign Language interpreter will be available for this show. Tickets are $66 for reserved seating, $59 standing room only, $49 for lawn seating, and $39 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Monday, July 7

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Stop by any JCLS branch to pick up a take-and-make craft kit during select dates. Each library branch offers a unique craft every month for every age group, from preschoolers to adults, and all needed supplies are included in the kit. For details, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5 p.m. Monday, July 7, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Bamba Wassoulou Groove: Mali band Bamba Wassoulou Groove will perform a blend of psychedelic blues, funk, and traditional Bambara sounds reminiscent of the raw energy of Bamako’s streets at 7 p.m. Monday, July 7, at Fry Family Farm, 2184 Ross Lane, Medford. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door; kids 11 and younger get in free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For further information, or to purchase tickets, see ashlandfolkcollective.com.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Tuesday, July 8

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Medford Teen Advisory Group: Motivated teens in grades 7 to 12 can meet to brainstorm ideas, discuss books and movies, help make decisions on programming and displays in the teen library, and make crafts at 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. Snacks provided. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

STEAM Pub: Talent Maker City, in collaboration with Art Bop Beer Co., will host Danielle Mancuso who will present “The Neuroscience of Storytelling,” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at Talent Maker City, 109 Talent Ave., Talent. Mancuso — counselor, facilitator of the Lantern, and lifelong storyteller — will unpack the science behind the art of storytelling. From mirror neurons to dopamine hits, explore what happens in the brain when we listen to and share stories — and why it matters for how we build meaning, memory and relationships. Tickets are $30 and include one free beverage. Additional beverages are $5. Must be 21 or older to attend. STEAM Pubs are offered the second Tuesday of every month; each meeting will present a new topic. For ticket and further details, see talentmakercity.org/adult-workshops or call 541-897-4477.

OSF Green Show: Free live entertainment is presented at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through October on the Courtyard Stage adjacent to the Allen Elizabethan and Angus Bowmer theaters on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland. For a full lineup of entertainment, see osfashland.org/greenshow or call 541-482-4331.

The California Honeydrops: Retro-soul outfit The California Honeydrops will perform along with Raining Jane at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The California Honeydrops music has been streamed more than 200 million times, and placed in a variety of TV and films, including “Dead To Me,” “Alaska Daily,” “Black-ish” and more. Tickets are $49 for reserved seating, $47 standing room only, $42 for lawn seating, and $32 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Wednesday, July 9

Historic Cemetery Tour: Hear about Medford’s earliest families, local history and the valuable role pioneer cemeteries play in urban settings from 10 a.m. to noon the second Wednesday of every month through Nov. 12 at the IOOF Eastwood Cemetery, also known as Medford Odd Fellows Cemetery, 1581 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Founded in 1890, Eastwood Cemetery is associated with the earliest period of settlement of Medford and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The cemetery is the first and oldest continuously operating cemetery in Medford, and is the resting place for hundreds of early families including many prominent local citizens, merchants and city officials. Admission is free, pre-registration required. For further information or to register, call 541-774-2400.

Britt Kids Concert: Red Yarn (Andy Furgeson) is a Texas-born, Oregon-based family performer who weaves folk-rock music and playful puppetry into high-energy, engaging shows for all ages. The band will perform an outdoor concert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, at The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford. The free “Britt Kids Concerts” are aimed at introducing children — ages 10 and younger — to music, dance, and the visual arts. For further details, see britt.org/britt-education or call 541-772-9922.

‘Windows in Time’ History Lecture: As part of the free monthly “Windows in Time” library lecture series, Ashland historian Peter Finkle will present “Ashland’s Lithia Park Fountain: 500 years of History” at noon, Wednesday, July 9, the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. Finkle will share the backstory of Ashland’s 1916 Butler-Perozzi Fountain in Lithia Park with little-known stories and 40 images. Discover how the humble Lithia Park fountain’s tale includes European royalty, a 500-year-old Palazzo in Florence, Italy, an early 1900s Ashland creamery and much more. Registration is required to attend the Zoom version of Medford’s program. Recordings of presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel. To register or for further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Allison Scull and Victor Martin: Singer-songwriter and guitarist Allison Scull and sax player Victor Martin will play a mix of folk, jazz, blues and pop, along with Scull singing some of her original songs in French at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Robbie DeCosta: Singer and guitarist Robbie DeCosta will perform a mix of rock, pop, and oldies at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Jon Galfano: The guitarist and composer will play his original instrumentals along with a blend of classic rock and pop tunes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Derek Gripper: Siskiyou Music Project will host one of South Africa’s leading guitarists, Derek Gripper, in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Grizzly Peak Winery, 1600 E. Nevada St., Ashland. Gripper has performed with classical guitar legend John Williams in London’s Shakespeare’s Globe and King’s Place, and with kora maestro Toumani Diabaté and his Symmetric Orchestra at the Acoustik Festival Bamako, Mali. Tickets are $25-$30. For tickets and further details, see siskiyoumusicproject.com or call 541-488-3869.

Rogue Valley Photography Club: The Rogue Valley Photography Club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. The meetings cover a wide variety of subjects and offer new insights and learning opportunities. Library doors are locked at 7 p.m.; early arrival is highly recommended. For further information find Rogue Valley Photography Club on Facebook.

Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra: The Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra — an 18-piece big band — along with vocalist Dianne Strong-Summerhays will play music for listening and dancing in the style of Count Basie and Duke Ellington from 7 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. See grapestreetbarandgrill.com or call 541-500-8881.