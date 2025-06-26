ADOPT A PET: Cherie Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Cherie (Jackson County Animal Services) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Cherie (Jackson County Animal Services)

Age: Cherie is a 1-year, 2-month-old female Australian Kelpie mix.

Personality: Social butterfly, playful, spirited, outgoing, confident, silly, cuddly.

Highlights: Cherie is a sweet and petite 36-pound Australian Kelpie mix. With her tiny stature and a permanent smile on her face, she’s bound to brighten the day of everyone she encounters.

Her wiggly enthusiasm and keen focus should make for an ideal obedience training student, especially with the promise of a tasty reward. Cherie can resource guard her toys, so structure and training will help her learn boundaries. She is skittish and nervous with loud noises, so a calm home is her ideal environment. Cherie has a bubbly, playful spirit, and will therefore do best with an active family who can provide regular exercise and mental stimulation to keep her as happy, healthy and well-behaved as possible. While her history with cats is unknown, Cherie should meet any canine siblings in the home prior to adoption.

Availability: Cherie is available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 5595 S. Pacific Hwy., Phoenix. The shelter is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins welcomed. No appointment needed. Adoption fees for dogs that have been in JCAS care for 75 days or longer will be waived Tuesday through Sunday, June 24-29. Please note, licensing fees apply. View Jackson County’s adoptable pets at jacksoncountyor.gov/pets.