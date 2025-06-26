Medford Rogues close door on Healdsburg to split PEL series Published 1:36 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Medford Rogues players jog toward the dugout at Harry & David Field. (Kris Henry / Rogue Valley Times)

One night after digging itself too large of a hole to escape, the Medford Rogues got a little more stingy on the mound and reaped the benefits Wednesday to score a 3-2 win over the Healdsburg Prune Packers at Harry & David Field.

The Rogues fell behind 10-0 before falling 12-7 to the reigning Pacific Empire League champions on Tuesday, and didn’t let the same fate befell them in the two-game series finale.

C.J. Ricaurte held his own over the first four innings, limiting Healdsburg to two runs on four hits, before Ryan Edwards pitched a scoreless frame and Medford (18-8, 4-2 PEL) turned things over to Bronson Chapple.

Typically the Rogues’ top starting pitcher, Chapple came on in relief to stifle the Prune Packers with four shutout innings that included four hits allowed, five strikeouts and one walk.

Medford made Chapple the winning pitcher — improving his record to 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA — after breaking a 2-all tie in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Travis Finney was hit by a pitch with one out in the eighth, then stole second base before scoring on a two-out RBI single by Johnny Alley for the go-ahead run.

Medford had answered a pair of runs scored by Healdsburg in the top of the fourth with two of its own in the bottom half, getting RBI efforts from Chris Ortiz and Ryan Severns to bring home Finney and Alley.

Prior to that outburst, the Rogues had been held hitless by Healdsburg starter Alec Belardes from Arizona State. Belardes struck out four in three innings before giving way to reliever Luke Payne of Tennessee to start the fourth.

Medford returns to Harry & David Field to open a three-game nonconference set with the Stockton Pearls at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

