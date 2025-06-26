Medford School Board agenda includes budget approval, Medford Online Academy K-8’s proposed closure Published 1:39 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Medford School Board will convene for its final meeting of the school year tonight at 5:30.

The meeting agenda calls for final approval of the district’s 2025-27 budget and an agenda item calling for closure of the district’s Medford Online Academy K-8 due to declining enrollment, per the meeting agenda.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. inside Oakdale Middle School, 815 S. Oakdale Ave.

District officials delayed approval of the budget — first presented in April — during a June 5 school board meeting over ongoing uncertainties with state funding.

Thursday’s agenda includes updated information about funding variables related to state special education funding and juvenile detention funding.

A motion is included on Thursday’s agenda proposing closure of Medford Online Academy K-8, which launched during the pandemic in 2020 and is based inside Oakdale Middle School. District officials say closure of the school is warranted due to steadily declining enrollment, resulting in a difficulty to “maintain the financial and staffing resources required to deliver a comprehensive, high-quality educational experience.”

Alternative online learning options, officials said, will be available at the district’s middle and high schools, where students will be connected to a neighborhood school and have the option of participating in on-site extracurricular activities.

Closure of the school, if approved by the school board, would take effect June 30.

A separate online academy, Innovation Online, for ninth through twelfth grade students, is included within Innovation Academy.

