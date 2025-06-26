Published 10:29 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

December 24, 1932 -March 2, 2025

Robert Glenn “Bob” Pitt passed away at home under hospice care on March 2, 2025, in Talent, Oregon, at the age of 92. Bob was born on December 24, 1932, to Grace (Singer) and Myrl Pitt of Glendale, CA. His family settled in El Monte, CA, where he graduated from high school in 1951. Later that year, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving on the USS Bon Homme Richard throughout the Korean War.

In 1956, Bob met Peggy Wimberly on a blind date. They married six months later, eventually buying a home in San Dimas, CA, where they welcomed two daughters: Vickie (1963) and Karen (1965). In 1967, the family moved to Vernonia, OR, and bought a small farm where they could have animals. Bob worked 32 years for General Telephone & Electronics as a cable splicer, lineman, and field engineer, retiring in 1988. In 1996, he and Peggy moved to Medford, OR and bought a horse property and eventually downsized to a 55+ park in Talent.

At each home, Bob worked tirelessly to improve the property. He was a handyman extraordinaire, and he loved building, fixing, and keeping a neat and picturesque yard. As a young man, Bob enjoyed waterskiing, basketball, and bowling. When he retired, he enjoyed riding his ATV, fishing with friends, traveling in their motorhome, and socializing with neighbors. His Christian faith was reflected in his kindness, patience, and helping hands.

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Peggy Pitt; daughter (from a first marriage), Linda (George) Canaday of Bakersfield, CA; daughter, Vickie (Lenny) Reierson of Medford, OR; granddaughters, Bobbi Reierson of Portland, OR, and Sarah Reierson of Jacksonville, OR. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Kilgore, and brother, Myrton Pitt of LaVerne, CA.