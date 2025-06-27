Follow live updates from the Oregon Legislature as 2025 session winds down Published 11:16 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Lawmakers must end the legislative session by Sunday

After nearly six months in Salem, the Oregon Legislature must end its work by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Before that can happen, lawmakers are set to take up a slimmed-down version of a transportation tax and spending bill and pass several dozen more bills.

Capital Chronicle reporters will be at the Capitol and watching the action every step of the way. Check back here for live updates.