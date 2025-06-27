Jail log: Friday, June 27 Published 9:51 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Arrests

Felon in possession of a restricted weapon, failure to appear — Andrew Daniel Arzner, 30, of the 1900 block of Orchard Home Drive, Medford. Medford police arrested Arzner on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, second-degree criminal trespass and third degree theft as well as warrants for failure to appear on charges of first-degree theft, first-degree forgery, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and giving false information to a peace officer. Arzner was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on $35,000 bail.

Arson, criminal mischief — Adam Michael Chavez, 41, of the 3100 block of Esperanza Drive, Concord, California. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Chavez Thursday on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless burning and reckless endangering. Chavez was lodged in jail without bail.

Disorderly conduct, assault — Jasmine Singh, 28, no known address. Medford police arrested Singh Thursday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and harassment. Singh was lodged in jail and released on her own recognizance.

Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct — Whitney Word, 32, no known address. Ashland police arrested Word Thursday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, reckless driving, reckless endangering and attempting to elude police by vehicle. Word was lodged in jail and released on her own recognizance.