Deschutes Sheriff Van der Kamp resignation finalized; county begins search for new sheriff Published 9:20 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Deschutes County commissioners begin replacement process amid public scrutiny

Starting July 31, Kent van der Kamp will no longer serve as Deschutes County Sheriff — his resignation became legally binding Thursday at 5 p.m., according to Deschutes County.

The embattled sheriff has been saying publicly that he would retire since May 22. Until Monday when he formally notified public officials he would leave office a full month earlier than planned, there was little indication as to whether or not he would follow through on that promise.

“My first question was, ‘is this binding?’ After that, I just felt relieved,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang after van der Kamp sent his announcement.

News that the sheriff, newly elected in November, would officially resign came Monday just minutes after a local group announced a recall effort to remove him from office, inspired by recent discoveries that van der Kamp lied while under oath during criminal cases in Deschutes County Circuit Court about his educational history and supplied Oregon State Police with false documents.

The tumultuous start to van der Kamp’s term resulted in his expulsion from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and has put his badge at risk following a recommendation by the state’s Police Policy Committee that his law enforcement credentials be permanently revoked. Regardless of his resignation, the Board on Public Safety Standards and Training is set to review that recommendation on July 24.

So what happens next?

Now that the seat is officially vacant, the Deschutes County Commission must appoint an interim sheriff until the next election cycle in 2026. Candidates must meet all the qualifications to be sheriff, which means they must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, have four years of experience as a full-time law enforcement officer and be certified with Oregon’s Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

If an appointment isn’t made by July 31, Undersheriff Aaron Wells will take command, but even without a deadline the commissioners are eager to facilitate what they feel is likely to be a tumultuous transition.

“I did endorse him. I’m so, so disappointed,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair. “I’m just extremely thankful that he’s leaving a month early. You know, we have an amazing group of people that serve Deschutes County, and I want to do whatever we can to help with the transition. I think it’s really important we get that new person in before August 1.”

To help choose the best candidate, the commission is asking applicants to supply written statements by July 11 so that the public has enough time to make comments before any appointment is made. Dates for those public comments have not been set, but the Deschutes County Sheriff Employee’s Association will hold a public forum at the Bend Elks Lodge on July 7 at 6:30 p.m. Candidates are still being confirmed, said union President Danny Graham,

While Chang said the commission won’t approve the union’s favored candidate carte blanche, the recommendation will be seriously considered the same way their endorsement of van der Kamp during the election was considered.

“There is a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the team. The sooner we (make this appointment), the sooner we can provide relief to all the deputies, sergeants, lieutenants and captains,” said Chang. “Everybody who is working to preserve our public safety in Deschutes County deserves to have a leader they feel trust for. They deserve to have a clear sense of who their leadership is going to be.”