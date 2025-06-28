Man falls from cliff, drowns at swimming hole east of Ashland

Published 9:34 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

By Ashland.news

The site of the rock quarry swimming hole on Keno Access Road east of Dead Indian Memorial Road is marked with a heart at right center in this image taken from the PulsePoint app. Apple Maps map via PulsePoint

19-year-old said to have fallen from a cliff at site off Keno Access Road

A 19-year-old man fell from a cliff and drowned in a swimming hole at a rock quarry reservoir 14 miles east of Ashland off Dead Indian Memorial Road Thursday evening, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and other emergency responders received a call at 7:19 p.m. Thursday, according to the release and PulsePoint logs reporting the drowning in the 500 block of Keno Access Road. The initial investigation revealed the man fell from a cliff at the water’s edge and disappeared into deep water. County Search & Rescue personnel recovered the remains, the report said.

Most Popular

No suspicious circumstances were observed at the scene, according to the sheriff’s report. The person who died was not identified. Next of kin has been notified.

Source: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office news release. Email Ashland.news at news@ashland.news. This story first appeared at Ashland.news.

You Might Like

  • 2025 Community Choice Awards

    Best of Rogue Valley Community Choice Awards


Marketplace