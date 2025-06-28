Man falls from cliff, drowns at swimming hole east of Ashland

A 19-year-old man fell from a cliff and drowned in a swimming hole at a rock quarry reservoir 14 miles east of Ashland off Dead Indian Memorial Road Thursday evening, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and other emergency responders received a call at 7:19 p.m. Thursday, according to the release and PulsePoint logs reporting the drowning in the 500 block of Keno Access Road. The initial investigation revealed the man fell from a cliff at the water’s edge and disappeared into deep water. County Search & Rescue personnel recovered the remains, the report said.

No suspicious circumstances were observed at the scene, according to the sheriff’s report. The person who died was not identified. Next of kin has been notified.

Source: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office news release. Email Ashland.news at news@ashland.news. This story first appeared at Ashland.news.