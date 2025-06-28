PHOTO FOCUS: Medford Pride 2025 brings out the community

Published 6:49 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

By ANDY ATKINSON photos / for the Rogue Valley Times

Locals wait in line to get inside Rogue X for the Medford Pride festival Saturday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)

Event held at Rogue X with vendors, food trucks and performances to show support

Rogue Valley residents gathered together Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at this year’s Medford Pride event at Rogue X. 

The event boasted 115 vendors and multiple food trucks, and included more than 20 performers. It was planned and hosted by the LGBTQ+ Equity Workgroup of Southern Oregon’s Health Equity Coalition, otherwise known as SO Health-E. 

Most Popular

The event celebrates Pride Month and offers a space for local members of the LGBTQ+ community to express themselves freely among peers.

 

 

You Might Like

  • 2025 Community Choice Awards

    Best of Rogue Valley Community Choice Awards


Marketplace