PHOTO FOCUS: Medford Pride 2025 brings out the community Published 6:49 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

Event held at Rogue X with vendors, food trucks and performances to show support

Rogue Valley residents gathered together Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at this year’s Medford Pride event at Rogue X.

The event boasted 115 vendors and multiple food trucks, and included more than 20 performers. It was planned and hosted by the LGBTQ+ Equity Workgroup of Southern Oregon’s Health Equity Coalition, otherwise known as SO Health-E.

The event celebrates Pride Month and offers a space for local members of the LGBTQ+ community to express themselves freely among peers.