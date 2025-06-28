PHOTO FOCUS: Medford Pride 2025 brings out the community
Published 6:49 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025
By ANDY ATKINSON photos / for the Rogue Valley Times
- Locals wait in line to get inside Rogue X for the Medford Pride festival Saturday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
Event held at Rogue X with vendors, food trucks and performances to show support
Rogue Valley residents gathered together Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at this year’s Medford Pride event at Rogue X.
The event boasted 115 vendors and multiple food trucks, and included more than 20 performers. It was planned and hosted by the LGBTQ+ Equity Workgroup of Southern Oregon’s Health Equity Coalition, otherwise known as SO Health-E.
The event celebrates Pride Month and offers a space for local members of the LGBTQ+ community to express themselves freely among peers.
Tori Johnson checks her hair styled by Brie Vest during the Medford Pride festival Saturday at Rogue X. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
Locals participate in games inside Rogue X in Medford during the Medford Pride festival Saturday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
Sophia Mantheakis of Applegate reads poetry during the Medford Pride festival Saturday at Rogue X. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
Locals watch performances inside Rogue X in Medford during the Medford Pride festival Saturday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
Locals grab flags inside Rogue X during the Medford Pride festival Saturday. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
Vicky Manslaughter performs during the Medford Pride festival Saturday at Rogue X. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
Friends gather together during the Medford Pride festival Saturday at Rogue X. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
Elektra Starr poses during the Medford Pride festival Saturday at Rogue X in Medford. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)
