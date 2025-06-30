Eagle Point set to celebrate Fourth of July with parade, fireworks show, street fair Published 11:53 am Monday, June 30, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more This year’s Fourth of July parade is set to have 50 to 60 entrants that will march through downtown Eagle Point. (Eagle Point & Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Thousands of attendees take part in Eagle Point’s annual Independence Day event, whether by watching the parade through Main Street, interacting with local vendors or watching the fireworks finale. (Eagle Point & Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce photo)

Eagle Point will be filled with the hues of red, white and blue on Independence Day as thousands are set to congregate in town and celebrate.

“We call it ‘Let Freedom Ring in the Neighborhood’ and everything will kick off … with the Fun-Run and the 1-mile and 5K runs,” said Jay O’Neil, vice president of the Eagle Point & Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a day- and night-long celebration.”

This year’s event marks the 65th annual Fourth of July celebration in Eagle Point.

The Fourth of July celebration will include the Fun-Run, 1-mile and 5K races from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; vendors booths along the city’s Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a fighter jet flyover that’s tentatively planned for 10:25 a.m.; the National Anthem at 11 a.m.; the parade from 11 a.m. to noon; live music at Bob Moore Park from noon to 3 p.m.; family activities, food vendors and live music at Eagle Point High School’s football stadium from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

The “Let Freedom Ring in the Neighborhood” celebration is free to attend for all and is hosted and organized by the Eagle Point & Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s really a wonderful event; I know the community appreciates it, and we have a wonderful team of (chamber of commerce) volunteers and some extra volunteer help from the community for the Fourth of July,” O’Neil said. “I think it’s wonderful to see local citizens come out and people from other points in the valley, not just Eagle Point.”

With its wide variety of activities and times, the celebration lends the opportunity for participants to take part in full or in selected segments.

“We close down Main Street from one end to the other and have vendors on both sides of the street and food trucks,” O’Neil said. “We get about 55 vendors typically, which is a good number of food trucks and ice cream and candy other things, so plenty to eat and drink on Main Street.”

One of the biggest events of the Independence Day celebration is the yearly parade, featuring 50 to 60 entrants from classic cars to marching units and around 4,000 attendees, according to organizers.

“Main Street is closed except for the parade, which comes out of the high school stadium adjacent to Main Street and goes and loops around and back into the high school,” O’Neil said.

One of the most attended and most loved parts of the celebration is the firework finale to end the evening, especially if attendees arrive early to see the vendors and grab a bite.

“We have some food trucks at Eagle Point High School, face painting for the kids, a couple balloon men and food and fun and some music for getting prepped before the fireworks start,” O’Neil said.

The pyrotechnics are managed by Eugene-based company Western Display Fireworks, and the show lasts an estimated 35 to 40 minutes.

Considering Eagle Point’s history with the Eagle Point National Cemetery and significant population of veterans, Independence Day holds extra meaning for the local community.

“Overall, I get a big smile on my face just walking down Main Street and seeing families; for me personally, I just like that it’s a big-time event in a small town, with a small-town feel,” O’Neil said.

For more information and updates on the Independence Day celebration, visit the chamber’s Facebook page or go to eaglepointchamber.org.

Additionally, there are multiple Fourth of July events going on in the Rogue Valley.

Those events include: the Central Point Freedom Festival starting at 7 a.m. July 4 with a pancake breakfast, parade and more; the Ashland Fourth of July Celebration starting at 7:30 a.m. with races, a parade, performances and more and the BoomFest fireworks show at The Expo, with the main show starting at 9:50 p.m.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.