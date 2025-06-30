Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will livestream memorial for fallen corrections deputy Published 9:21 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Editor’s note: The memorial has concluded. See previous coverage below

***

A memorial service for a Jackson County corrections deputy will be livestreamed Monday morning.

“With heavy hearts, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth “KC” Merck, who served in our Corrections Bureau from 2007 until his unexpected passing at home on June 17, 2025, following a sudden medical event. Deputy Merck dedicated nearly 18 years of service to the people of Jackson County,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

To view the memorial, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/1JPNSXESo4/?mibextid=wwXIfr

“He was well known for his direct candor, work ethic, and commitment to the safety of our community, his teammates, and his family,” the post said. “KC left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of serving alongside him. As one of the longest-tenured deputies in our Corrections Bureau, KC was a true mentor to many. He always sought ways to enhance daily operations and improve safety within the Jail. His presence on shift was unmistakable—he commanded respect not through authority, but by being authentic, consistent, and wholly himself.

“Outside of his professional life, KC was a “jack of all trades,” constantly working on new projects and expanding his wide-ranging skill set. He was proficient in engine repair and custom fabrication, and had a passion for raising animals. He was also a talented chainsaw carver — his artwork through Elk Creek Carvings can be found in yards and storefronts across the Rogue Valley.

“KC was also an avid gold miner who spent countless hours with his family on their Applegate claim, developing custom tools and techniques to pursue his craft with ingenuity and dedication. More than a public servant, KC was a devoted husband and the proud father of five children. He is survived by his wife, Crista, and five children — Shayna, Haley, Camryn, Caleb, and Caden — as well as his father, sister, and many extended family members. Deputy Merck’s passing leaves a profound void in the JCSO family. Though he is gone, the memories, mentorship, and moments he shared with us will never be forgotten. We ask our community to join us in keeping the Merck family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

“A benefit site has been set up through the Oregon Fraternal Order of Police Foundation: https://unionly.io/o/oregonfopfoundat… Rest easy, Deputy Merck. We have the watch from here.”