Jail log: Monday, June 30 Published 10:15 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Arrests

Burglary, unlawful use of a weapon — Ladarrius Trenton Anderson, 36, of the 700 block of Broad Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Anderson Thursday on charges of first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, a parole violation for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, menacing and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of a court violation for violating a stalking protective order. Anderson was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Fugitive, criminal trespass — Joel William Bowman, 52, of the 500 block of Tuohy Street, Tulare, California. Ashland police arrested Bowman Friday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California as well as on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree burglary and stalking. Bowman was lodged in jail on $50,000 bail.

Burglary, harassment — Marcial Carrillo, 51, of the 800 block of Grant Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested Carrillo Saturday on charges of first-degree burglary, harassment and coercion. Carrillo was lodged in jail without bail.

Assault, unlawful use of a weapon — Madison Lynn Price, 22, no known address. Medford police arrested Price Saturday on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with making a report. Price was lodged in jail without bail.

Fugitive — Baljit Singh, 36, of the 200 block of A Street, Ashland. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Singh Friday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California. Singh was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to report as a sex offender — Dominic Matthew Cobine, 27, of the 700 block of Royal Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested Cobine Saturday on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender. Cobine was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Rape, sodomy — Jose Homero Madrigal Alvarez, 29, of the 1600 block of Orchard Home Drive, Medford. Medford police arrested Madrigal Alvarez Sunday on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. Madrigal Alvarez was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear, identity theft — David Magana-Tapia, 29, no known address. Medford police arrested Magana-Tapia Sunday on charges of identity theft and driving under the influence of intoxicants as well as warrants for failure to appear on charges of unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item, unlawful delivery of a marijuana item, unlawful possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of a marijuana item. Magana-Tapia was lodged in jail without bail.

Fugitive, disorderly conduct — Seth Galen Roberts, 56, of the 200 block of Wightman Street, Ashland. Ashland police arrested Roberts Sunday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in Washington state along with charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and harassment. Roberts was lodged in jail without bail.