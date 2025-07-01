UPDATE: BLM joins with ODF in moving fire danger level to ‘high’ Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

4 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, update: The Bureau of Land Management will increase the fire danger level to high and add public use restrictions on BLM-managed lands in Southern Oregon at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, a news release said.

“Starting July 2, campfires will only be allowed at the Hyatt Lake Campground and the lower section of the Rogue River below the high-water mark,” the release said. “In all other areas, visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquefied or bottled fuels. Otherwise, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited.

Additionally, the following activities are restricted, according to the BLM:

Smoking is only allowed while inside a vehicle or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is clear of flammable vegetation.

is only allowed while inside a vehicle or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is clear of flammable vegetation. Operating a motor vehicle and parking off road (including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles) is only allowed on roadways clear of flammable vegetation.

(including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles) is only allowed on roadways clear of flammable vegetation. Using fireworks, exploding targets or tracer ammunition is prohibited.

is prohibited. Using a chainsaw or other equipment with internal combustion engines for felling, bucking, skidding, wood cutting or any other operation is prohibited between the hours of 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM. A firewatch of at least one hour is required following the use of a saw.

for felling, bucking, skidding, wood cutting or any other operation is prohibited between the hours of 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM. A firewatch of at least one hour is required following the use of a saw. Welding, or operating a torch with an open flame, is prohibited between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

Visitors to BLM-managed public lands are also required to carry tools with them to ensure small fires can be put out quickly, including a shovel, axe and at least one gallon of water or a 2.5 pound fire extinguisher.

Violation of these restrictions can result in a fine up to $100,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year, BLM officials noted. “Restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs incurred will be borne by the responsible party,” the release warned.

“The safety of the public and all wildland fire responders is always the number one priority for all wildland fire agencies,” offficials said. “BLM officials are taking the necessary steps to ensure their ability to deploy firefighters for wildfire response. Officials stress their commitment to the most efficient wildland fire suppression operations during these challenging times.”

For updated information on public use restrictions, visit https://www.blm.gov/orwafire and the Oregon Department of Forestry at https://www.oregon.gov/ODF/ Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx

Visit https://www.ready.gov/ wildfires to learn how you can prepare for fire season.

See previous coverage below

The fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District will increase to “high” (yellow) and the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) will increase to Level 2 (two) at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, a news release said.

“This increase is due to consistent hot temperatures, dry vegetation and the threat of thunderstorms and unpreventable lightning-caused fire potential,” ODF SWOD noted. “This change affects 1.8 million acres of state, private, county and Bureau of Land Management lands in Jackson and Josephine counties.”

The primary difference between current fire prevention restrictions and those beginning on Wednesday affects the public use of power-driven equipment, such as chainsaws, mowers, weed eaters, and more, according to the release. The use of power-driven equipment, grinding, cutting of metal, and other spark-emitting equipment, such as wood splitters and generators, will be prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. This does not apply to mowing green lawns.

Other fire prevention regulations which will remain in effect, according to fire officials, include:

• No debris burning, including piles and debris burned in burn barrels

• No fireworks on or within 1/8th of a mile of ODF-protected land. Fireworks are prohibited on all BLM land

• Exploding targets and tracer ammunition, or any bullet with a pyrotechnic charge in its base, are prohibited

• Campfires are allowed only in designated campgrounds. Portable stoves or fire pits using liquefied or bottled fuels may be used in other locations that are clear of dry vegetation at all times

• Motorized vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain, are allowed only on improved roads; one shovel and one gallon of water, or one 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher, is required while traveling

• Smoking while traveling will only be allowed in enclosed vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water and other specifically designated locations

• Chainsaws may not be used between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. During hours outside of this time frame, chainsaws may be used but require that the operator have one shovel and one 8-oz or larger fire extinguisher at the work site. A fire watch is also required for one hour after each chainsaw use

• Cutting, grinding, and welding of metal is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. These activities will be allowed during hours outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site

• The mowing of dead or dried grass with power-driven equipment is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger, including equipment powered by gas, electricity or batteries. This restriction does not include mowing of green lawns, or equipment used for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops

• Any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine-use not specifically mentioned is not allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. during high fire danger. Use of any spark-emitting internal combustion engine is allowed outside of this time frame only if the work site is cleared of potentially flammable vegetation and other materials, and a water supply is at the job site

• Any electric fence controllers must be approved by a nationally recognized testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or be certified by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, and be installed and used in compliance with the fence controller’s instructions for fire safe operation

For industrial operations, under IFPL II (Two) – limited shutdown, which is entirely separate from all public fire restrictions, the following may operate after 8 p.m. and up until 1 p.m. daily, the release said:

• Power saws, except at loading sites

• Feller-bunchers with rotary head saws

• Cable yarding

• Blasting

• Welding, cutting, or grinding of metal

For more information about the Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire season restrictions, call or visit the Southwest Oregon District unit office nearest to you:

• Medford Unit, 5286 Table Rock Rd., Central Point. (541) 664-3328

• Grants Pass Unit, 5375 Monument Dr., Grants Pass. (541) 474-3152

Fire season information is also available online at on the ODF SWOD Facebook page, @ODFSouthwest on X and the website, www.swofire.com.