Jail log: Tuesday, July 1 Published 9:49 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Arrests

Failure to appear — Ashley Mae Bersch, 34, no known address. Medford police arrested Bersch Monday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of third-degree theft and interfering with a peace officer. Bersch was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on her own recognizance.

Attempting to elude police by vehicle, resisting arrest — Timothy Daniel Johnson, 31, of the 4500 block of Bristol Avenue, Klamath Falls. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnson Saturday on charges of attempting to elude police by vehicle, attempting to elude police by foot and resisting arrest. Johnson was lodged in jail on $12,500 bail.

Theft, burglary — Tyler Joseph Lopez, 41, of the 1300 block of West Main Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Lopez Sunday on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a probation violation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Lopez was lodged in jail on $15,000 bail.

Domestic abuse, theft — Lester Joe Parker, 71, of the 300 block of Butler Creek Road, Ashland. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Parker Monday on charges of fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse, first-degree theft and harassment. Parker was lodged in jail without bail.

Drugs, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle — David Jacob Ross Smith, 30, of the 3800 block of Valley Meadows Drive, White City. Medford police arrested Smith Monday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree theft. Smith was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.