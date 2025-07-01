New recycling rules in Oregon go into effect; holiday schedule

Recology, Ashland’s contracted waste and recycling collection service, has announced a change in curbside recycling rules effective Tuesday, July 1, according to a post on its website.

The Oregon Recycling Modernization Act goes into effect July 1, prompting the change to a new Unified Statewide Collection List, the post said.The change means some new items can be included in the blue recycling cart.

Nursery pots, plastic pails and buckets, cartons such as those containing milk or “Tetra Paks,” egg cartons and similar “molded pulp packaging” and scrap metal were all listed in the post.

To learn more about the law and the change, visit the Oregon DEQ website.

Holiday schedule

Due to the Independence Day holiday Friday, July 4, all Recology operations will be closed Friday.

All residential and commercial routes with scheduled service on Friday, July 4, will receive service on Saturday, July 5.

The Valley View Transfer Station, Ashland Recycling Center, and Recology Business Office will all be closed Friday, July 4.

Recology has also shifted to an earlier summer start times due to high heat. Customers are asked to have carts set out to the curb by 6 a.m.

