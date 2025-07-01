OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: New splash pad, river float, July Fourth running races and more Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Howard School Park in Medford has reopened with a splash pad, playground, dog park and more. The playground has interactive features, including a motion-sensing arch that activates games.

Upgrades, which include shade structures and play courts, cost $2.3 million and were funded mainly by grants. The park is located at 286 Mace Road.

Other Medford parks with splash pads include Fichtner-Mainwaring Park, 334 Holmes Ave.; Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St.; Lewis Park, 130 Lewis Ave.; Lone Pine Park, 3286 Lone Pine Road; Oregon Hills Park, 6001 E. McAndrews Road and RogueX (with paid admission), 901 Rossanley Drive.

Float the Rogue on the Fourth

Join Rogue Riverkeeper on Friday for a 9-mile float on the Rogue River near Galice. The float, from Ennis Riffle to Grave Creek, features Class II and Class III riffles of moderate difficulty.

Participants provide their own watercraft or they possibly may join a paddle crew. To join a paddle crew, send a message to frances@rogueriverkeeper.org.

No signup is needed. Bring $5 for parking. A shuttle leaves Ennis Riffle at 11:30 a.m., with launching set for noon sharp.

For more information, visit rogueriverkeeper.org or call 541-488-9831.

Run on the Fourth in Ashland

Two races are set in Ashland on the Fourth of July: a 2-mile fun run and a 10K race, both starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Ashland Public Library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd.

The routes are scenic and on closed roadways, including a section of the Bear Creek Greenway used for the 10K.

Cost is $15 for children 12 and younger and $35 for adults. Proceeds benefit Ashland and Phoenix high school cross-country teams.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3I5MucQ.

See how native plants do it in the wild

Visit native plants in the wild to see how they interact during an outing set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ashland area and hosted by Pollinator Project Rogue Valley.

Learn to observe growing requirements in the wild that can be mimicked in a home garden. The outing includes a mile-long round-trip hike near Grouse Gap below Mt. Ashland. Bring a lunch.

Register at https://bit.ly/3ZWPped. Call 458-214-0508 for more information.

Take a hike with monument group

Upcoming outings hosted by Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument include a hike on Grizzly Peak on Sunday, a dog-friendly hike to Little Hyatt Lake on July 13 and a lecture-hike series about bats on July 11-12:

– Hike to Grizzly Peak to watch the sunset on Sunday and learn about conifers along the way. The hike is of moderate difficulty and about 5 miles in length with almost 1,000 feet in elevation gain.

The event is set for 6:45-11 p.m., including drive time from the Rite Aid in Ashland to the trailhead and back. Register at https://bit.ly/4nnllCl.

– Learn how to “Leave No Trace” with your furry friends on a guided hike to Little Hyatt Lake from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 13. Get tips on how your pets fit in with the natural world.

The 3-mile round trip hike will be along the Pacific Crest Trail to the lake. Expect to keep your dogs on-leash until arriving at the lake.

Bring a leash, poop bags and water for you and your dog, as well as lunch and snacks. Register at https://bit.ly/4laQqYy.

– Learn about bat biology, life history and their role in the ecosystem on July 11-12. Learn about common misconceptions, conservation and ultrasonic detections.

A lecture is set for 6-7:30 p.m. July 11 at the Ashland Food Co-op, 300 N. Pioneer in Ashland. Register at https://bit.ly/4eylaAe. A hike is set for 8:30-11 p.m. July 12. Register at https://bit.ly/3TVYccB.

For more information, call 541-378-3039 or visit cascadesiskiyou.org.

Take a guided walk through Lithia Park

Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Hunter safety field day set for Grants Pass

Learn about hunter safety during a state-approved course set for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19-20 at Sportsman Park, 7407 Highland Ave., Grants Pass. Learn about firearm safety, ethics and responsibility during classroom and field day sessions.

Cost is $10. Space is limited. Register by July 16 at https://bit.ly/43YSAV7.

Cities publish summer activity guides

The cities of Medford, Ashland and Central Point have published summer 2025 activities guides that include events, classes, outings and other activities.

View Medford’s guide at playmedford.com, Ashland’s guide at bit.ly/3Yjyhyi and Central Point’s guide at bit.ly/4dCBoIf.

Send us news about your upcoming event

Want to publicize your upcoming outdoors event for free? Send details to writer Shaun Hall at 541-761-6726 or shaunmichaelhall@gmail.com.

Shaun Hall is a freelance writer living in Grants Pass. Reach him at 541-761-6726 or shaunmichaelhall@gmail.com.