Jail log: Wednesday, July 2 Published 9:34 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Arrests

Fugitive — Samantha Louise Beck, 26, of the 800 block of Ragsdale Road, Trail. Medford police arrested Beck Monday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California. Beck was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and extradited to California.

Failure to appear — Ricky Lee Gray, 24, no known address. Medford police arrested Gray Tuesday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempted aggravated harassment, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct. Gray was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass — Louis Meraz, 57, no known address. Medford police arrested Meraz Monday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and a probation violation for first-degree burglary. Meraz was lodged in jail without bail.

Reckless driving, drugs — Rudy Qiuocho Viernes, 34, of the 7800 block of Jackson Way, White City. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Viernes Monday on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Viernes was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.