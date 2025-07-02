Former OSU head coach Pat Casey announced as 2026 ABCA Hall of Famer Published 12:22 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Former Oregon State baseball head coach Pat Casey was announced as one of six inductees into the American Baseball Coaches Association’s 2026 Hall of Fame class Wednesday.

Casey went out on top of the college baseball world, retiring in 2018 following the Beavers’ national championship-winning season and earning his 900th win at Oregon State with the series-clinching, 5-0 win over Arkansas in Omaha.

His nomination to the ABCA’s 2026 class is his second hall of fame honor, previously being inducted into the College Baseball Foundation’s 2024 class. Casey is joined in the 2026 ABCA class by San Jose State’s Sam Piraro, Allegany College of Maryland’s Steve Bazarnic, Florida Atlantic’s John McCormack, South Suburban College’s Steve Ruzich and Terry Gobert of Jasper High School in Indiana.

In Casey’s 24 years at the helm of Beaver baseball, Casey guided his team to three Men’s College World Series titles, six MCWS berths and 12-total NCAA tournament appearances. He was a five-time national coach of the year honoree (2005, 2006, 2007, 2017 and 2018) and a five-time conference coach of the year, earning the honor three times (2005, 2006 and 2011) in the Pac-10 and twice in the Pac-12 (2013 and 2017).

Casey was hired by the Beavers in 1995 after a seven-year stint with DIII George Fox University, located in his hometown of Newberg.

The first decade of his Oregon State career were a slog, finishing with a winning record in conference play just three times. Casey broke through in 2005 with the Beavers’ first College World Series berth since 1952 and it was downhill sledding from there. He guided Oregon State to 40-or-more wins nine times over the next 14 years and won 50-or-more games four times. More than 100 Beavers were drafted by Major League Baseball clubs under Casey’s leadership, with 26 making their Big League debuts.

Upon his retirement in 2018, Casey was the sixth-winningest coach in the Pac-10/12’s history, amassing a 900-458-6 record.

Casey will be honored by the ABCA at the organization’s Hall of Fame Banquet in Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 9, 2026.