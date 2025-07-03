ADOPT A PET: Rook Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Rook (Jackson County Animal Services)

Age: Rook is a 1-year, 10-month-old male brindle pit bull mix.

Personality: Intelligent, outgoing, playful, confident, energetic, silly, people-oriented.

Highlights: With a heart full of enthusiasm and a wiggly tail full of excitement, Rook is a bundle of joy who can’t contain his excitement. He enjoys his daily walks and cuddles with his favorite handlers with a permanent smile.

This charming pup is not just about fun, he’s also eager to learn, and has already mastered the command to “sit” and showcases his gentle nature when it comes to taking treats. Rook’s medium-to-high energy levels mean he thrives in an active environment, making him the perfect match for an adoptive home who is ready to invest time and love into his training.

With patience and dedication, you’ll witness Rook continue his transformation into a well-mannered and devoted friend, bringing endless joy and laughter into your home.

Availability: Rook is available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 5595 S. Pacific Hwy., Phoenix. The shelter is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins welcomed. No appointment needed. Because Rook has been in JCAS care for over 100 days, his adoption fees have been waived. Adoption fees for dogs that have been in JCAS care for 75 days or longer will be waived Tuesday through Sunday, July 1-6. Please note, licensing fees apply. View Jackson County’s adoptable pets at jacksoncountyor.gov/pets.