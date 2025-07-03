Existing urban home sales rise 8% in Jackson County for rolling quarter Published 11:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Residential inventories, median sales prices also increase; Josephine County numbers jump

Sales of existing urban homes rose 8% in Jackson County from April 1 through the end of June, a local Realtors group reports.

The total number of homes sold in Jackson County was 566 compared to 524 during the same period last year, according to a news release Thursday from the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors.

The cumulative number of days on the market was 18 days, up 1 day compared to last year’s 17 cumulative DOM, data show. The residential inventory of homes on market increased 23.8%, with 942 homes compared to 761 at this time in 2024, the release said.

The county-wide median price for existing homes for the rolling quarter was $423,000, up 3.9% from the previous year’s $407,250.

The median price for a rural home in Jackson County was $694,500, down 0.8% compared to $700,000 during the same period last year, data show.

A total of 136 rural homes sold during the rolling quarter, with the cumulative days on market being 19, compared to 125 rural homes sold during same time period last year and an average of 31 cumulative days on market.

Josephine County

Sales statistics for April 1 through June 30 show existing home sales increased with the total number sold in Josephine County at 129 compared to 110 during the same period last year.

The county-wide median price for existing homes for the rolling quarter was $375,000, up 4.4% from the previous year’s $360,500. The cumulative number of days on the market was 25 days, compared to 20 days at this time in 2024. There are 24.5% more homes on the market than last year, with the current inventory at 503, compared to 404.

The median price for a rural home in Josephine County was $513,500, down 2.9% from last year’s $529,000. A total of 112 rural homes sold during the rolling quarter at 32 cumulative days on the market, compared to 103 rural homes sold and 30 days on the market during the same time period last year.

Complete market statistics are available on the RVAR website at rvar.realtor.